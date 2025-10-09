New Tissot watch takes the best bit of the Tissot PRX and puts it in a dress watch

Quick Summary Tissot's new dress watch might be one of the best new watches on the market. It packs in a killer Powermatic 80 movement at a price you wont believe.

The world of affordable watches just gained a killer new addition. That's because Tissot has unveiled a new dress watch, complete with one of the best features of the iconic Tissot PRX.

The new Tissot Classic Dream collection consists of seven different versions, each complete with the iconic Powermatic 80 movement inside. It's a calibre which requires no introduction, complete with an 80 hour power reserve and a staggering +/- 7 seconds per day accuracy.

(Image credit: Tissot)

The Classic Dream series uses a 40mm case diameter, crafted from stainless steel. Different models have different PVD coatings applied to give yellow- and rose gold hues.

Five of the models are offered with a silver dial, with a range of different strap and material options between them. Then there's also a black dial in steel on a bracelet, and a blue dial in steel on a leather strap.

All of that should make this one of the most desirable watches on the market. The 40mm case diameter is the modern gold standard, and suits a wide variety of wrist sizes, while a Swiss automatic movement is always welcomed.

(Image credit: Tissot)

What's more impressive is the price. Prices start from £408 (approx. €470 / US$545 / AU$827) for the blue dial and leather strap combo, and top out at £450 (approx. €520 / US$605 / AU$912) for the two-tone models on a bracelet.

Whichever way you spin it, that's a bargain. You're getting a seriously kitted out spec sheet, complete with a timeless, elegant design, all for relative peanuts. It's the perfect first office watch for anyone just breaking into the world of work, but it could also make a brilliant dress watch for more seasoned collectors.

It's no secret that dress watches aren't the most sought after things out there at the moment, but every collection needs a good one. This could well be it – though I'd be interested to pit one against an Orient Bambino, which is the current yardstick in that arena.