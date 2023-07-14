The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 is exceedingly good value: Hands-on

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We love a good deal here at T3, and when it comes to Swiss watches we think the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 represents fantastic value for money, at £610.

The PRX is a retro-inspired watch that caught my eye when it was first revealed back in 2022, and again when Tissot expanded the range to include a mint green option later that year.

Automatic models and a chronograph arrived in March 2023, with the former using Tissot’s Powermatic 80 automatic movement with, as the name suggests, a massive 80 hours of power reserve. To drag out an old watch cliche, that means you could take the PRX off on Friday evening and it’ll still be showing the correct time and date by Monday morning.

(Image credit: Future / Alistair Charlton)

That said, I’m not sure why you’d actually want to take this watch off, let alone for an entire weekend. This is a timepiece that impresses from the moment you take it out of its box. The 35mm case diameter of this watch – a recent addition to sit alongside the 40mm variant – strikes a fantastic balance between male and female wrist sizes, while the flat sides of the case give the PRX a nice retro vibe.

The thin links of the stainless steel strap give a good amount of flexibility which again helps the watch feel comfortable on smaller wrists. Despite its compact dimensions, there’s a pleasing amount of weight here. The PRX feels reassuringly expensive despite the modest price tag. Modest for an automatic Swiss watch, that is.

(Image credit: Future / Alistair Charlton)

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the dial and also features on the case back, where it presents a view of the automatic movement within – another feature you perhaps wouldn’t expect at this price. It’s a nicely designed movement too, with brass details, Tissot branding and of course that lengthy power reserve.

I wasn’t sure what the waffle-like dial pattern would look like in real life, but am pleased to report it offers a pleasing amount of texture and visual interest without being shouty. It catches the light and shines a variety of blue hues, and rarely looks as dark as it does on Tissot’s website. While you may be growing tired of seeing yet another blue steel watch, the texture of this one helps it stand apart from the crowd.

The strap is attached with quick-release lugs to make swapping it out easy – a good thing, given how much I like changing the straps of my watches. There’s a date complication and unguarded screw-down crown at the three o’clock position and water resistance is 100 metres.

(Image credit: Future / Alistair Charlton)

For me, this is the kind of watch that can elevate an already smart outfit, or be worn with a simple t-shirt and look special without seeming out of place. The compact size helps here for sure, and of course the wearer’s knowledge that this isn’t a four- or five-figure timepiece to only be worn on special occasions.

Add in the subtly retro design, highly capable automatic movement and luxury features like the sapphire case back, and the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 35mm is one of my favourite watches of 2023 so far.