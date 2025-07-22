A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Reef – the best bargain dive watch I've tested

If you're looking to snag one of the best watches on the market to add to your collection, chances are a dive watch is high up on your list. These pieces are beloved for their hardiness and easy-wearing nature, making them a solid pick for most people.

They can quickly become very expensive, but that's not the case with the piece I'm testing today. The Christopher Wards C60 Trident Reef is a new piece from the brand, which focuses on fun colours and solid specs for a reasonable price.

I got my hands on one of each size to see whether the real thing could be just as good.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Reef: key specs

As mentioned above, the model is available in two different case sizes. Users can choose between a 41mm model, or a 44mm option – though the specs of the two are similar enough that we'll list them as one and simply note where they differ.

The larger case size is also something of a rarity in the modern Christopher Ward collection, with the brand moving towards smaller cases in line with modern trends.

The model enjoys 200m of water resistance, and is powered by the Sellita SW200-1 movement. That will see users enjoy a respectable 38 hours of power reserve and accuracy of +/- 20 seconds per day from a 4Hz beat rate.

The cases are all crafted from stainless steel, with a coloured aluminium shroud around the outer edge. The model is also offered on either a rubber strap, or the Bader bracelet.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What's the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Reef like on the wrist?

If you've ever felt a Christopher Ward watch in person, you'll already be familiar with the quality on offer. That's no different here, so I'll try not to bore you with too many details – suffice to say, these watches feel like a high quality item from the moment you get it in the hand.

The 41mm case diameter definitely suited my wrist size better, though both were surprisingly wearable. The 44mm version just felt a little wider, but also flatter given the relative dimensions.

My samples were both sent on the rubber straps, which are really nice quality. They're also a little more lightweight – somewhere in the region of 100g on either model – and – as we'll come back to in a moment – cheaper.

The more colourful experience was really nice to wear. Frankly, in an industry so full of stuffy ideas and plain designs, something with a bit of personality is really enjoyable. Even the coloured seconds hands make a difference, bringing

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Reef worth the money?

Let's talk cash. As one of the most affordable pieces in the brand's collection, this is an insanely good value piece. Prices start from just £695 / €895 / US$850 / AU$1,275 on the rubber strap, which is fantastic value.

Even the model on the Bader bracelet only takes this up to £850 / €1,095 / US$1.035 / AU$1,560, which is really affordable for the spec sheet on offer. I can't think of many other pieces which sit on the good side of £1,000 and offer this level of quality.