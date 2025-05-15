New Christopher Ward The Twelve offers a sleek dial and a titanium case

Quick Summary Christopher Ward just launched a new version of The Twelve – and it might be the best one yet. It packs in a new dial, a titanium case and a slimmer profile.

It seems like everything Christopher Ward touches turns to gold these days. We're less than a month beyond the release of the C12 Loco – a piece which serves as the embodiment of just how far the brand has come in recent years.

That model follows on from the Bel Canto before it. That model took the very idea of haute horologie and flipped it on its head, offering luxurious complications at a price point which defies belief.

It's also known for the fantastic Christopher Ward The Twelve, which takes the popular integrated bracelet sports watch trend and runs with it. That comes in all kinds of variations, including a trio of different size options – we've seen The Twelve 36mm and The Twelve 38mm in addition to the standard 40mm option.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The latest addition to the range might just be the best yet. That takes the 40mm variant of the model and outfits it with a Grade 2 titanium case, complete with the more 'normal' looking non-fumé dial.

That makes it a really attractive looking thing. The now iconic look of the model is implanted on a case which weighs just 41g, making it a solid pick for those seeking a melt-away-on-the-wrist watch.

Inside you'll find a COSC certified Sellita SW300-1 movement, offering -4/+6 seconds per day of accuracy. And none of that even comes close to the best bit – the case thickness.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

I've lapped praise on the regular variant of this model because of its case thickness. At just 9.95mm, it represents a strand of the luxurious, haute horologie market which can get overlooked. This model goes even further though, shaving a full millimetre from the case height to leave it just 8.95mm tall. Make no mistake – that is astounding!

I recently got hands on with the Vacheron Constantin 222 – a gorgeous and not entirely dissimilar watch to The Twelve – and that was praised for it's sleek and slim 7.95mm case thickness. At a hair under £31,000 (approx. €37,000 / $42,000 / AU$64,000) here in the UK, though, there's a degree of expectation on it.

The new Christopher Ward The Twelve (Ti) non-fumé costs as little as £1,225 / €1,595 / $1,450. There is absolutely no expectation on a watch at that price point offering such a specification, but it does. That alone makes it a worthwhile buy for just about everyone.