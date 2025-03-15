Christopher Ward The Twelve size comparison – should you buy the 36mm, 38mm or 40mm variant?

If you follow the zeitgeist for the best watches on the market, you'll know that one trend seems to be here to stay. The integrated bracelet steel sports watch was first seen back in the 70s and 80s, but it feels like the current hype around them is even stronger.

The charge is led at the top end by some of the most prominent manufacturers in the world. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. The Patek Philippe Nautilus. The Vacheron Constantin 222.

Fear not, though. If you have buttons where your loose change should be, or lemonade in your champagne flute, there are still options for you. The more reasonably priced alternatives are plentiful, but the Christopher Ward The Twelve certainly stands out.

Priced around the £1,000 / $1,200 / AU$1,750 mark, these watches offer premium features without the premium price tag. Having recently added a 38mm variant to the range – which already included 40mm and 36mm options – the choice has never been more complex.

Fortunately, we have you covered. With all three options in the same room, we've put together the definitive guide to shape your shopping list, and help you make the right choice.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward The Twelve size comparison: key spec differences

This should be a fairly short section, because frankly these watches aren't all that different. In fact, most of the key specs are the same across all three.

Of course, the case diameter is the big difference. That change of size also affects the lug-to-lug measurement slightly, though the differences are minimal. All three are less than you'd expect for watches of this size and build – a part of why The Twelve is so wearable and popular!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is another point of comparison on the dial itself. For the 38mm and 40mm models, that includes a date window at the six o'clock position. That's not present on the 36mm model, though.

The other big difference between the models is the range of colours on offer. Each model has at least one finish you won't find in the catalogue for the others – mineral blue and basalt grey for the 40mm, midnight sun for the 38mm and frosted lavender, frosted lichen and alta white on the 36mm.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward The Twelve size comparison: 36mm

As the baby of the bunch, the 36mm option is certainly going to be the most wearable for most people. The smaller case size has a real vintage feel about it, which is definitely in fashion at the moment.

It's also a great pick for those with smaller wrists. The more compact case size brings everything to a more wearable place, pulling the lug-to-lug width down to ensure you don't have the case hanging over your wrists.

I do feel like this one can be dwarfed if you've got larger wrists, though. Personally, I would find this one a little diddy for my wrist.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward The Twelve size comparison: 38mm

The newest addition to the collection is also the happy medium. For ages, the range existed only as a 40mm model and a 36mm one. For many, that represented something either a little too large, or a little too small.

Then, the 38mm came along, with its Goldilocks dimensions. Actually, it started life as a limited edition model, but it's now back as part of the permanent collection.

Put simply, if you're unsure about which size to buy, this is probably the safest bet. It's the halfway house, sure, but it's also beautifully proportioned. On my 6.5-inch wrist, the case is straddled by a couple of links on either side, making for a perfect overall look.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward The Twelve size comparison: 40mm

The original design in this range is still likely to be the default pick for most people. At 40mm, this watch sits in something of a sweet spot for most wrists, which is part of the reason why it proved so popular initially.

Some people may scaremonger about the lug-to-lug width – its true that integrated bracelet designs elongate those somewhat – but the design employed here keeps any issues in that realm to a minimum.

If you can pull off the 40mm, you can probably also get away with the 38mm – something which is worth considering for a more understated fit. However, if you're happy with the slightly larger case proportions, it really does look fantastic.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward The Twelve size comparison: Verdict

There's a little added jeopardy in this test, as the 40mm variant is a watch from my personal collection. I love it to bits, and have worn it almost daily since I picked it up.

Removing those affiliations for a moment, I think the 38mm model might actually be the best for my wrist. It's certainly a game of fine margins – I won't be selling my 40mm model to change to the smaller case – but the overall feeling was one of stress-free comfort.

With that being said, I still think the 40mm is a fine looking watch. The case is slightly more imposing, but the difference is minimal on my wrist – maybe be wary if yours are slimmer still.

The 36mm option would probably be my last choice from the three, but don't take that as a wholly bad thing. The very fact it exists is great news, giving those with a more compact wrist measurement the chance to own an integrated bracelet design. It's also a top pick if you're looking to lean into vintage watch dimensions on a larger wrist.