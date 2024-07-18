New Christopher Ward The Twelve arrives this afternoon – and one feature makes it a must-buy

Quick Summary Christopher Ward just announced a limited edition version of The Twelve. Coming in four different colours, this watch has one feature which makes it a must-buy for me.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll know just how trend-driven the industry can be. Over the course of years, you'll see different things go in and out of fashion, changing with the zeitgeist of the moment.

Right now, there are a few trends which are popular. Dive watches remain strong, but the biggest swing in recent years sees integrated bracelet sports watches take centre stage. Led at the top end by models like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Phillippe Nautilus, these watches are bang on trend right now.

Fortunately for those of us who don't have a six figure sum hiding down the back of the sofa, many more affordable brands have also leaned into the form. The Tissot PRX is one option, but my favourite is the Christopher Ward The Twelve.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new, limited edition model. That's called the Ice Cream collection, and comes in a quartet of beautiful summery colours. But it also has one feature you won't find on any other model in the range – a 38mm case diameter.

That's a real Goldilocks size for most people – this watch reviewer very much included – and will be a welcome addition. Having tried both the 40mm and the 36mm variants of the watch, I can imagine that the 38mm option will be the perfect fit.

Elsewhere, it gains the micro-adjustable butterfly clasp from The Twelve X. That's a really neat feature to have, allowing you to make small adjustments to the bracelet size to get a perfect fit even if your wrist changes size throughout the day.

With just 200 pieces per colour, this is likely to be a fast sell-out. In particular, I can see that yellow option going like hotcakes – it's a really dreamy combination!

Priced from £1,095 and coming with both the stainless steel bracelet and colour matched rubber strap, this is a great buy. It's available on the Christopher Ward website from 3pm BST today.