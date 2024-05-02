New Tissot PRX models bring colourful updates to the range

Quick Summary The ever-popular Tissot PRX range has just been updated to include some more fashionable colour options. Every model gets some new colour, with a host gorgeous finishes.

While many releases over the last few years might stake their claim for being the best watch on the market, it's an accolade which can only be given out once. For that, then, we must invoke some additional rules regarding the criteria we judge these models on.

If we judge in terms of impact on the market, the Tissot PRX range is in with a shout. Taking the integrated bracelet steel sports watch trend which has been rampant in more affluent circles and making it affordable for anyone, the PRX has earned itself a worthy degree of merit around the world.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new collection of colourful dial options across the range. Arguably the highlight is the new green hue for both the 40mm and the 35mm Tissot PRX models.

That's a really neat shade which will pop a lot more than the other green used in the range. Some users have dismissed that as a masquerading black hue, due to its dark nature.

There are a couple of new additions to the 35mm quartz range, too. That includes a stunning mother of pearl dial, as well as a pink hue. That pink might just be my favourite in this new range, with a playful, pastel appearance which is bang on trend.

Last, but by no means least is the Tissot PRX Chronograph. That's now available in a stunning sunburst green hue, which gets brighter in the middle of dial. It's a gorgeous watch, fitting neatly into the green watch trend which we've seen over the last few years.

Overall, it's a nifty upgrade for the range. While the current offering has already proven popular, adding new models is going to be essential for the brand. Here, they've done exactly that, with stylish updates which will appeal to new and existing users alike.