New Jaeger-LeCoultre chronograph proves grey isn't always drab

Quick Summary The Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris chronograph just got a grey-toned upgrade. The model now sports a classy cool dial colour.

In the wonderful world of watches, colour has been a standout theme of late. Whether you're spending spare pennies or purchasing a piece with a price tag similar to a private island, you're likely to find a saturated hue involved.

Seeming to buck that trend, the good folks at Jaeger-LeCoultre have just unveiled the Polaris chronograph in ocean grey. And if you're idea of grey is cold clouds and the concrete jungle, get ready to have your viewpoint adjusted.

For starters, just look at it. The dial makes use of a neat duo of textures, with a hammered outer edge and a middle portion which makes use of a sunray pattern. Both utilise the same grey and black colour scheme, giving this a really coherent appearance.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

That sits within a 42mm steel case, and is straddled by sub-dials for the chronograph functionality at the three and nine o'clock positions. Hours are marked by pointed bar indices, except for the 12 and six o'clock positions, which feature an Arabic numeral.

That's all powered by the brand's in-house Calibre 761 movement. It's an automatic chronograph calibre, and offers a solid 65 hours of power reserve to boot.

The watch is even rated for 100m of water resistance, which is still impressive for a chronograph. It's certainly no dive watch, but it should give users some added peace of mind when it comes to wearing it in the elements.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

With your purchase, users will get a pair of straps to choose from. Both a black rubber strap and a blue-grey canvas option are included, allowing you to change your watch strap and personalise the look of your timepiece.

Priced at £13,500 (approx. €15,850 / US$18,350 / AU$28,000) this represents a solid option for those seeking a cool, luxury chronograph. It's in a broadly similar market to pieces like the Rolex Daytona or the Zenith Chronomaster Sport, but you're buying into the wonderful world of JLC for that money.