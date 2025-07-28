Hisense takes on Samsung with its own AI ‘dish designer’ for meal planning

QUICK SUMMARY Hisense has launched its Dish Designer, an AI-powered software for its ConnectLife smart home platform. The Hisense Dish Designer offers personalised meals that cater to multiple dietary requirements and using ingredients found in your kitchen.

Watch out Samsung – Hisense has launched its very own ‘Dish Designer’, an AI-powered meal planning tool. Added to its existing ConnectLife smart home platform, the Hisense Dish Designer creates meals based on the ingredients in your kitchen, and personalises them depending on your households’ dietary requirements.

Part of Hisense’s latest software upgrade to its ConnectLife app, the Dish Designer uses generative AI to create customised recipes. It’s a similar concept and feature as Samsung’s Bespoke AI fridge freezers which have touchscreen displays that generate recipes for you, mainly by scanning what you have in your fridge.

While the ConnectLife app is available via iOS and Android, Hisense’s Dish Designer can be accessed with compatible fridge freezer models, like the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American-Style Fridge Freezer . Even better, the fridge and app connection can send preheating and cooking times directly to a compatible oven.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft Azure AI Studio, the Dish Designer comes with AI Food Recognition that allows you to take pictures of food in your fridge or cupboards, and it'll add items to your ‘inventory’. From there, the Randomiser feature generates recipes, which is handy if you’ve had a busy day and don’t want to cook, and to help limit food waste by making the most out of your leftover ingredients.

(Image credit: Hisense)

When AI started being introduced to the kitchen, I was initially skeptical, but tools like the Dish Designer are my favourite use of AI within appliances. Aside from generating recipes that match different cuisines, occasions and ingredients, Hisense’s Dish Designer also caters to different dietary requirements – something that I very much appreciate in my household.

I’m dairy free, while my husband can (and does) eat everything else. Being able to choose a recipe that caters to my dietary needs is incredibly useful, and means that when he cooks for me, he doesn’t accidentally serve me something that could make me unwell. A household with multiple dietary requirements would greatly benefit from this feature.

The Hisense Dish Designer allows you to set time constraints and effort levels, so you can choose how long you want to cook for, and how difficult the cooking process will be – something I greatly appreciate as a lazy weeknight cook. The Hisense Dish Designer is available to try now on select Hisense fridges and the ConnectLife app .