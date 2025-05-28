Beko’s latest smart home update will make your appliances a lot cheaper to run
It's arrived at the perfect time
QUICK SUMMARY
Beko has launched a major update to its HomeWhiz smart platform, making it easier to cut energy costs and live more sustainably. With AI-powered features, real-time usage tracking and personalised appliance settings, users can now manage their home more efficiently.
The update is available now, with more details on Beko’s website.
Beko, best known for its wide range of white goods – and more recently, some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners – has just rolled out a major update to its HomeWhiz smart home platform. Designed with sustainability, simplicity and cost-efficiency in mind, this update lets users take full control of their connected appliances in a number of ways.
The timing couldn’t be better, especially as energy prices continue to climb and household bills stretch higher. Beko’s latest move is all about helping you stay one step ahead, making it a lot easier to cut costs without cutting corners.
“HomeWhiz is not only about making life easier, but also aspires more sustainable and cost efficient,” said Akın Garzanlı. Chief Marketing Officer at Beko. “As one of the world's leading manufacturers of white goods and with 22 brands under the Beko, we are able to offer consumers a single platform that can automate daily tasks and provide rich data.”
For starters, HomeWhiz now offers real-time insights and detailed usage tracking, providing you with a clear picture of how and when you're using energy and water. It helps you make smarter decisions that save time and money, all by simply understanding your habits.
There's also new AI-powered personalisation, particularly in Beko’s smart laundry appliances. These now learn your preferences and automatically adjust wash and dry settings to match. Users will also find smart consumption tools that provide tailored recommendations based on daily routines and appliance behaviour, so you can trim down your energy use with zero guesswork.
The update looks like it's live now, so if you're curious, head over to Beko’s website for more information.
