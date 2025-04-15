Eve’s smart plug gets impressive Matter upgrades – but I’m most excited about the app

Eve Energy adds Matter support and an updated Android app

Eve Energy
(Image credit: Eve)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen's avatar
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Eve has added Matter support and energy reporting to its Eve Energy smart plug.

Eve has also released a new version of its Android app and now has an official ‘Works With Home Assistant’ certification.

Eve Systems has just added significant upgrades to its Eve Energy smart plug. The home automation brand has just added Matter energy reporting support through the smart plug, and it’s also released a new version of the Eve app for Android – the update that I’m most excited about.

Previously, Eve has been mainly focused on Apple HomeKit but it has been slowly adding Matter support to its line-up of smart home products. Now, Eve is replacing its smart plug’s previous methodology with Matter-specific reporting and functions.

Not only does this allow Eve’s smart plug to be compatible with more devices and platforms, but it also means users can see real-time data on the plug’ power, voltage, amperage and power consumption. It also allows for automotive device control, so your Eve smart plug has just become a lot easier to use and more energy efficient.

Eve Energy

(Image credit: Eve)

To accompany this new Matter update, Eve has released a new version 1.3 of the Eve app for Android. The app was originally launched back in December 2024, but at the time, it only worked with select devices. Based on Google Home’s APIs, the app has now added support for Eve Energy and all its features, including power consumption monitoring, detailed graphs, projected cost insights, and autonomous schedules.

The final update that Eve has announced is that it finally has its ‘Works With Home Assistant’ certification.

So, when can you expect to see these upgrades? The free firmware update with Matter support can be installed with Matter Controllers for Apple Home, Home Assistant, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. These updates are currently rolling out on all recent Eve Energy models, including devices in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and countries in the EU.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

