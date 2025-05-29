Philips Hue's latest update fixes one of its biggest smart home headaches
Controlling everything just got a whole lot simpler
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue's latest app update (version 5.43.0) focuses on improving smart accessory setup, finally fixing the long-standing issue of switches and motion sensors not being auto-assigned to zones.
The update is live on iOS, with Android support expected soon.
Philips Hue is constantly rolling out updates to its software, apps and products, which is probably one of the reasons it’s hands down my favourite smart home brand. We’ve seen lots of updates recently, and now there’s another one to get excited about.
This time, version 5.43.0 isn’t about the best Philips Hue lights themselves – it’s all about making the brand's smart accessories a lot more intuitive to use. Yep, I'm talking about the Hue Tap Dial Switch, Hue Motion Sensor and the Hue Dimmer.
One long-standing annoyance for Hue users has been that these accessories weren’t automatically assigned to a zone or room, which could limit their usefulness. However, the app will now suggest creating a zone during setup, making everything work together more smoothly.
The update also includes improvements for Philips Hue security cameras, allowing users to enable motion-triggered lighting during initial setup. This is a feature that’s been around for a while, but oddly wasn’t part of the onboarding process until now.
You can grab the Philips Hue app version 5.43.0 now on the Apple App Store. We're not sure when Android will get the update, but hopefully it's not far behind.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Beko’s latest smart home update will make your appliances a lot cheaper to run
It's arrived at the perfect time
-
Swann launches video doorbell with revolutionary SwannShield AI Voice Assistant
This might just redefine what video doorbells are capable of
-
TP-Link unveils first-ever smart home hub with advanced AI and no subscription fee
It's also Matter-compatible
-
Summer just got smarter with Nanoleaf’s brand new lighting products
One covers indoor lighting needs, the other handles the outdoors
-
IKEA expands into home energy with first-ever heat pump
Forget meatballs!
-
Philips Hue could be launching three new smart lights – here's all you need to know
They could be here a lot sooner than expected
-
Govee’s new smart light is minimalist, modern...and weirdly familiar
No, you can't hang your washing on it
-
Your smart home just got easier to manage – thanks to Matter’s new update
It brings three exciting features with it