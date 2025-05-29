Philips Hue's latest update fixes one of its biggest smart home headaches

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue's latest app update (version 5.43.0) focuses on improving smart accessory setup, finally fixing the long-standing issue of switches and motion sensors not being auto-assigned to zones. The update is live on iOS, with Android support expected soon.

Philips Hue is constantly rolling out updates to its software, apps and products, which is probably one of the reasons it’s hands down my favourite smart home brand. We’ve seen lots of updates recently, and now there’s another one to get excited about.

This time, version 5.43.0 isn’t about the best Philips Hue lights themselves – it’s all about making the brand's smart accessories a lot more intuitive to use. Yep, I'm talking about the Hue Tap Dial Switch, Hue Motion Sensor and the Hue Dimmer.

One long-standing annoyance for Hue users has been that these accessories weren’t automatically assigned to a zone or room, which could limit their usefulness. However, the app will now suggest creating a zone during setup, making everything work together more smoothly.

(Image credit: Signify)

The update also includes improvements for Philips Hue security cameras, allowing users to enable motion-triggered lighting during initial setup. This is a feature that’s been around for a while, but oddly wasn’t part of the onboarding process until now.

You can grab the Philips Hue app version 5.43.0 now on the Apple App Store. We're not sure when Android will get the update, but hopefully it's not far behind.

