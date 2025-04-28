A new Philips Hue smart button is on its way – and I already like it more than the last one

It's finally happening

Following a new FCC listing, it's now rumoured that Philips Hue is preparing to launch a brand new smart button. If it’s anything like the original, the new device will allow users to control their best Philips Hue lights from anywhere in the house.

Whilst the Hue Dimmer Switch and Hue Tap have both seen updates in recent years, the original Hue Smart Button has remained unchanged. That means an update was certainly due, and it looks like it's finally on the way.

According to Fabian from HueBlog.com, the new model will not feature any significant functional changes compared to its predecessor. However, it's expected to be slightly larger and feature a more refined design, which I personally love the sound of.

The original Philips Hue Smart Button is a battery-powered accessory that comes with both a wall plate and a mini-mount, attaching magnetically for easy repositioning. It can switch your lights on or off, as well as smoothly adjust brightness settings.

The Smart Button requires a Philips Hue Bridge and can be controlled remotely using the Philips Hue app, available on both iOS and Android devices. Whilst there's no official information yet regarding the launch date or pricing of the new version, the current Smart Button is priced at £17.99 in the UK and $24.99 in the US.

