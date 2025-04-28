A new Philips Hue smart button is on its way – and I already like it more than the last one
It's finally happening
QUICK SUMMARY
Following a new FCC listing, it's rumoUred that Philips Hue is preparing to launch an updated Smart Button.
According to Fabian from HueBlog.com, the new model will retain the same functionality but feature a slightly larger, more refined design.
Following a new FCC listing, it's now rumoured that Philips Hue is preparing to launch a brand new smart button. If it’s anything like the original, the new device will allow users to control their best Philips Hue lights from anywhere in the house.
Whilst the Hue Dimmer Switch and Hue Tap have both seen updates in recent years, the original Hue Smart Button has remained unchanged. That means an update was certainly due, and it looks like it's finally on the way.
According to Fabian from HueBlog.com, the new model will not feature any significant functional changes compared to its predecessor. However, it's expected to be slightly larger and feature a more refined design, which I personally love the sound of.
The original Philips Hue Smart Button is a battery-powered accessory that comes with both a wall plate and a mini-mount, attaching magnetically for easy repositioning. It can switch your lights on or off, as well as smoothly adjust brightness settings.
The Smart Button requires a Philips Hue Bridge and can be controlled remotely using the Philips Hue app, available on both iOS and Android devices. Whilst there's no official information yet regarding the launch date or pricing of the new version, the current Smart Button is priced at £17.99 in the UK and $24.99 in the US.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Govee's new Matter-compatible outdoor lights are here – but the design might surprise you
What do you think?
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
5 reasons why you should upgrade to Matter-compatible smart home gadgets
Have you taken the plunge yet?
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Nanoleaf’s new Pegboard Desk Dock is the must-have desk accessory of the year
Think smart light…then level it up
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
This smart home gadget can tell you when to water, feed and move your houseplants
Stress-free plant care? Yes please
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Is Eufy about to unveil its first-ever smart home display?
Here's everything we know so far
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
I tested Philips Hue’s most controversial outdoor smart light – here's what shocked me
It's pricey and a pain to set up...but is it worth it?
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Aqara's smart home gadgets are finally becoming Matter-compatible
Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Wyze’s new AI feature only tells you the important things caught on your security cameras – here’s how
Wyze adds AI feature to its Cam Unlimited Pro subscription plan
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen