Govee launches its most advanced outdoor smart light to date

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched its new Outdoor UpDown Wall Light. offering 360° dynamic colour effects and impressive lumen output. With customisable scenes, Matter-compatibility and standout durability, it’s a top pick for elevating any outdoor space. It's available now on the Govee website and Amazon, priced at $129.99 for a single unit or $229.99 for a two-pack. A UK release hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Govee has just unveiled its latest outdoor smart light, and it's looking like the brand's most advanced one to date. Say hello to the Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light – the industry’s first fully dynamic wall light with independently adjustable colours on all four sides.

The launch continues Govee’s hot streak of impressive smart lighting in 2025. We’ve already seen some standout releases this year – like the Govee x JBL Table Lamp 2 Pro and the Govee Gaming Pixel Light – but it’s especially exciting to see Govee expanding its outdoor lighting lineup as well.

Available now via the Govee website and Amazon, the UpDown Wall Light is priced at $129.99 for one or $229.99 for a two-pack. There's no word yet on a UK release, but for now, the original Govee Outdoor Wall Light is the closest alternative.

(Image credit: Govee)

Each of its four sides is individually adjustable, offering rich, dynamic color with 360° lighting effects. The top and bottom beams use RGBWW technology for vivid white or warm glows, whilst the left and right sides feature RGBIC tech with a palette of 16 million colors to play with. There are also 64 preset scenes and 19 DIY modes to help you choose your perfect effect.

With a lumen range up to 1200, the light throws a soft, wall-washing glow that eliminates harsh glare and lights up to 12 square meters, which is ideal for large outdoor walls or patios. It's also built to last with IP66 waterproofing and UV resistance, so it'll stand up to rain, snow and full sun without breaking a sweat.

(Image credit: Govee)

Of course, it wouldn’t be one of the best smart lights without smart features. It can be contreolled via the Govee Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Home, and it's also Matter compatibile for seamless integration into other smart home setups.