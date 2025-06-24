Nanoleaf's outdoor lights have a strange shape but promise stunning colour all year round
QUICK SUMMARY
Nanoleaf has launched the Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights, designed for colourful, bright outdoor lighting all year round.
The LED lights have a hexagonal puck shape that attach to your home or can frame your garden path, plus they’re compatible with Matter.
Nanoleaf’s summer collection just got more exciting with the launch of the new Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights. With a strange puck-like shape and Matter compatibility, these new smart lights can be used all year round to add bright and colourful lighting to your home and garden.
Nanoleaf’s summer range has been expanding rapidly, with the brand having launched the Rope Light and Solar Garden Lights in May 2025. Now, Nanoleaf has also launched its new permanent outdoor lights which can light up the exterior of your home all summer long, and continue to do so through into the winter months, too.
The Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights have one of the stranger shapes and designs I’ve seen, but rather than hanging down like string lights, they blend into your home’s exterior, like spotlights. Available in 15m or 30m sizes, the Nanoleaf Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights feature 30 LED pucks that have a hexagonal shape that illuminates your home and sets the mood for seasonal decorations.
The installation of the Nanoleaf Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights is pretty simple and secure. The pucks attach to your home via cable covers and have a sliding mounting method that clips them into place while concealing any unsightly screws. The lights are also trimmable and can be extended up to 45m with Nanoleaf’s expansion packs.
Designed for outdoor use, the Nanoleaf Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights are UV and water resistant, and can be attached to concrete, metal, plastic, vinyl and more. They’re best affixed to the underside of your roof, garage and around doors, but they could also sit on either side of your garden path to light up your garden.
Similar to Philips Hue, the Nanoleaf Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights have over 16 million colours and effects to play with. Users can completely customise their lighting via the controller or Nanoleaf app with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or Matter over Wi-Fi, set timers and have the lights react to music.
Speaking of Matter, the Nanoleaf Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights have Matter compatibility and can become part of your smart home ecosystem. Note, you will need a Matter-compatible smart home hub to do this.
Prices on the Nanoleaf Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights start at £169.99 / $199.99 for a starter kit in 15m. A 30m size option is available, including an extension pack, all of which is available to buy at Nanoleaf.
