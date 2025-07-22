Reolink takes on Arlo with its own floodlight camera that looks like E.T.!
Reolink’s new Elite camera could give home security giants a run for their money
Reolink has launched a new floodlight camera that offers adjustable lighting and AI-powered detection and video search.
The Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi is available now for £199.99 / $199.99.
Watch out Arlo! Reolink has just launched its very own floodlight camera as part of its Elite series. Dubbed 'the world's first floodlight camera to feature local AI Video Search', the Elite Floodlight WiFi camera offers AI-powered detection and other impressive security features, all while looking like everyone’s favourite alien.
Despite being founded in 2009, Reolink is still a relatively lesser-known brand compared to other smart home security companies. But Reolink has made a name for itself over the years, with its affordable yet quality line-up of security cameras and systems.
Reolink’s latest launch is the Elite Floodlight WiFi series which looks a lot like E.T., with its big dual lenses. It also looks remarkably similar to Arlo’s first-ever wired floodlight camera that launched in late 2024.
The Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi is a combination of a security camera and smart lighting. It has two built-in powerful LED floodlights that sit above the main camera unit so it can illuminate your driveway and outdoor space up to 12m, while also startling any potential intruders.
The floodlight of the Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi offers up to 3000 lumens of brightness. The brightness and colour temperature of the light can be adjusted so it can cater to different visibility needs in both the day and night. The lighting of the floodlight can also be customised with timers, schedules and motion triggers.
The dual lens of the Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi has an 180-degree panoramic view that can see many different angles without any blind spots. The camera has 4K UHD video quality, and features AI-powered detection, so it can recognise people, animals and vehicles, as well as different zone alerts.
The other AI features include Reolink's Local AI Video Search. Similar to Ring's video search app feature, Reolink's version allows you to type what you want to see rather than having to scroll through hours of footage. It'll instantly find matching events, and is powered by Reolink's ReoNeura smart AI system on your device with no cloud connection or subscription needed.
The new Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi is available for £199.99 / $199.99 and is currently discounted to £159.99 / $159.99.
