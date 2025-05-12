Reolink's new security camera has a crying baby detection feature that parents will love

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has launched the newly upgraded E1 Pro – a budget-friendly indoor security camera packed with smart features for new parents. With an AI-powered crying detection feature and night vision capabilities, it offers peace of mind at just £42.99/$47.99.

Reolink has unveiled an upgraded version of its E1 Pro indoor camera, designed with new parents in mind. Timed just after Mother’s Day in the US, the launch highlights the company’s commitment to “help families stay more connected and in control.”

The standout feature of the upgraded E1 Pro is its AI-powered crying detection, a first-of-its-kind addition even among the best security cameras. Leveraging a pre-trained machine learning model, the camera analyses audio in real time to recognise sound patterns consistent with a baby’s cry. When detected, it instantly sends a notification to the Reolink app, even if the caregiver is in another room or preoccupied.

The Reolink E1 Pro is priced at £42.99/$47.99 and is available now on Reolink's online store and will soon be listed on Amazon. To celebrate Mother's Day, Reolink is also offering up to 34% off its smart camera range, including the new E1 Pro.

(Image credit: Reolink)

This is a big leap beyond traditional sound detection systems, which often trigger false alarms due to background noise like conversations or television. Reolink’s AI focuses on specific audio cues – such as pitch, frequency and duration – to deliver more accurate, relevant alerts. It’s a valuable feature for naptime, overnight monitoring, or for working parents who rely on mobile updates whilst multitasking.

Video recordings can also be filtered by crying sounds, allowing users to quickly locate the most important moments without scrolling through hours of footage. The 360-degree camera can pan and tilt to view all areas of the room it is in whilst auto-tracking detected people and pets.