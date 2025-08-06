Tapo's new security camera has one feature I can't live without – and neither should you

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has launched its new solar-powered security camera, the Tapo C660 Kit. It boasts a number of impressive features, including 4K 8MP resolution, 360° AI tracking and colour night vision. Priced at £179.99/$169.99, it's available to buy from Tapo’s online store, with shipping starting later this month.

After testing smart home gadgets on a daily basis, I’ve learned there are a few features I simply can’t live without. AI detection on the best video doorbells is one, and advanced obstacle avoidance on the best robot vacuums is another. However, when it comes to the best security cameras, my number one must-have is simple – colour night vision.

Luckily many models now have it, but some still don’t – and the difference is huge. Colour night vision helps you catch details you might otherwise miss and gives you a clear picture when reviewing footage, and I think it’s an absolute no‑brainer.

That’s why I was so pleased to see Tapo’s new security camera include it, and deliver it so well. With an F1.6 lens, starlight sensor and built-in spotlights, the Tapo C660 Kit could now be one of the best colour night vision models on the market today.

Tapo’s been on a roll lately, and I was already impressed with the design of its recently released Tapo C246D Dual Lens. However, the C660 Kit steps things up even further with its stellar night vision, 4K 8MP resolution, 360° AI tracking and solar power charging.

As with all Tapo models, it’s subscription-free, so you don’t have to pay monthly to unlock its features. You can store up to 512GB of video locally (about 379 hours, or 16 days, of 4K footage) on a microSD card, which you can password-protect in the Tapo app for extra privacy.

The C660 Kit has an RRP of £179.99/$169.99 and will be available from Tapo’s online store, with shipping starting later this month.