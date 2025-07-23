This Baseus security camera has a built-in solar panel for 24/7 power – and it’s only £80!

QUICK SUMMARY Baseus has launched its new S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera, featuring a built-in solar panel for 24/7 power, surveillance and recording. Available at Amazon, the Baseus S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera is priced at just £79.98 / $79.98.

Home security and electronics brand, Baseus has just launched its latest security camera, and its price will seriously shock you. The new Baseus S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera has a built-in solar panel for 24/7 power, and priced at just £80 / $80, you’d be surprised how many features you get.

The beauty of today’s best security cameras is that you don’t have to faff around with any complex wiring and set-up if you don’t want to. Many models now come with wireless power, and while they can last for up to 12 months on a single charge, you don’t always want to have to worry about recharging and changing the batteries.

That’s why more and more outdoor security cameras come with solar panel accessories so it can convert sunlight into electricity to power your camera. Some brands like Arlo and Eufy have taken this a step further with built-in solar panels – and Baseus has just done the same.

The new Baseus S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera has a solar panel integrated into the top of the camera which not only blends perfectly into the design, but offers 24/7 security. It also has a back up 5,200Ah battery just in case, but the Baseus S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera can run on a full charge with just 2.25 hours of sunlight each day.

Considering its solar panel design, the Baseus S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera is surprisingly small and compact, but it still has all the security smarts you’d want. It has 2K video and full-colour night vision, and has an automatic spotlight that enhances clarity in darker conditions.

With its 135° field of view, the Baseus S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera’s utra-wide lens can expertly survey your surroundings, and it has a digital zoom that can see up to eight metres away. As you’d expect from an outdoor security camera, it’s IP67 waterproof and can withstand extreme temperatures and weather conditions.

For interacting with people on your property, the Baseus S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera has two-way audio so you can hear who’s at your door via your smartphone. With the Baseus Security app, users can view footage, receive notifications and customise activity and privacy zones.

While the Baseus S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera connects to its own app, it’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has up to 512GB storage which is stored and processed locally – and you don’t need a monthly subscription. All of these features are pretty impressive especially when you see the price of the new camera.