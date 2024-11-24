3 security cameras that don't require a monthly subscription

If you own one of the best security cameras, you already know how valuable they can be. They not only provide an added layer of security that offers peace of mind, but they also let you monitor what’s happening when you’re out and about. We're huge fans – if you couldn't tell.

However, it's common for users to stumble across unexpected costs arrive after using a security camera for a month or so. Brands will either request more money to extend video storage, or even require a monthly subscription for users to access further features. After Ring and Arlo increased their monthly subscription charges earlier this year, it left many of us feeling rather miffed.

We've already rounded up the video doorbells that don't require a subscription, but now it's time for the security cameras. You may know some of the following brands and you may not, but either way, you'll save some pennies if you give them a chance.

Eufy is one of the better brands in the home security market, especially as its services are subscription-free. Despite being released last year, the EufyCam S220 SoloCam is still a top choice, especially as it delivers a sharp 2K video, 135-degree field of view and advanced detection features.

It comes with 8GB of in-built storage, meaning you won't have to subscribe to a cloud backup service to watch your footage. It also holds the top spot in our best security camera guide which is always a good sign?

If you're looking for a security camera on the smaller side, the Tapo Mini Smart Security Camera is up there with the best. You don't get the highest video and audio quality, but its incredibly affordable price is what makes it attractive.

It's still got some pretty nifty features, including two-way audio, night vision, 1080p HD recording and custom activity zones. However, its privacy mode is probably our favourite, especially it's rare to find it on such an affordable camera.

It supports up to a 256GB MicroSD card, but you will have to purchase this separately. It's not a huge amount, but if don't mind a quick footage turnover, you'll be grand.

Yale launched a new line of smart security products earlier this year, including the Yale Floodlight Camera. It has a 2,000 lumens worth of floodlighting appeal, a range of light settings and boasts an IP65 weatherproof rating with reassuringly loud 110 decibel siren.

Just like the Tapo Mini, it supports up to 256GB data on MicroSD card, which you'll also have to purchase separately. It is recommended to pay for the subscription if you want cloud storage, but you're still able to access a bunch of features with the free subscription, so it's not all bad.