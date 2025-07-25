Sleep expert reveals the exact seat you should sit in to sleep on a plane

Sleeping on a plane isn’t the most comfortable experience, whether it’s a short trip or a long haul flight. You’re high up in the sky, the air pressure is intense, and instead of a cosy mattress , you’re squished into a rigid, upright chair and surrounded by strangers that are probably just as uncomfortable as you.

There’s nothing worse than starting off your holiday feeling tired and sore, so I spoke to Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay , who identified the exact seat you should sit in if you want to sleep on the plane.

What seat is best to sleep in on a plane?

A handy way to save money on a flight is by getting the airline to automatically select your seat for you. But if you want to get some good shut-eye on the plane, then you might want to spend a little extra money to select your own seat, specifically a seat above the engine.

According to Seeley, booking a seat above the engine can improve the quality of your sleep. This is due to the gentle, consistent hum of the engine that “can act as a sort of white noise, helping to lull you into a peaceful slumber. This concept is similar to how some people use white noise machines at home to improve sleep quality."

Alongside the subtle noise, the vibrations from the engine can also be soothing, and Seeley states that “seats above the engine often experience less turbulence which can be a bonus for those who get anxious during flights.”

Other seats to pick if you’re prioritising sleep is a window seat as you can rest your head against something aside from your chair, and close the blinds to shut out light. Alternatively, a seat away from the plane’s busy areas like toilets and flight attendant refreshment stations means you’re less likely to be disrupted by other passengers.

I’ve already compiled a full list of 7 tips for sleeping on a plane , but Seeley gave me a couple of tips for preparing for sleeping on a flight, too. Duty free is the best part of an airport, so take full advantage of the duty free by going for a short walk around it before boarding the flight. Seeley states spending 30 minutes walking around the airport duty free, lounge or terminal can help you sleep better, as it prepares your body for rest.

Another travel sleep tip that you can do as you pack is preparing a sleep kit. Seeley recommends packing flight socks as studies have confirmed that “flight socks can halve the number of times you’re woken up on a plane. By wearing flight socks during the day, you can prevent fluid building up in your legs."