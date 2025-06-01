This ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack is my go-to trick for falling asleep
TikTok’s latest sleep hack is one I didn’t even realise I was doing…
I’ve tried many TikTok sleep hacks in my day, but the ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack is one I’ve been doing for years – without actually realising that I was doing it!
If you’re struggling to fall asleep at night, the ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack could be the quickest way to help you relax and finally get some much needed ZZZ’s. But what is it? How does it work? And most importantly, is it effective? Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack and why it’s my favourite sleep trick.
What is the ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack?
The ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack is quite simple – it involves you gently and rhythmically rubbing your feet together. That’s it! As you’d probably guessed, it gets its name from crickets as they rub their legs and wings together which makes that chirping sound.
According to doctors, there is scientific evidence that the ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack is effective. The act of rubbing your feet together is a way to self-soothe and feel more comfortable, which in turn relaxes you and makes you more likely to fall asleep.
Scientifically speaking, the feet have many nerve endings and pressure points, particularly on the bottom of the feet. Gently stimulating these nerves can encourage you to drop off faster as it can encourage melatonin, the sleep hormone, and reduce cortisol levels, the stress hormone. The ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack has also been found to help with anxiety and restlessness.
While not every sleep hack works for everyone, doctors have said that as long as you don’t feel any pain when trying the ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack, it could improve your sleep quality and quantity. It’s not just feet either – most repetitive self-soothing actions like stroking your arm can help you feel calmer and safer, which is exactly what you need when you’re trying to get to sleep.
Like I said, I’ve been unknowingly doing the ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack for years, and I can say that in my experience, it’s extremely comforting. It tends to be my go-to trick if I’m taking a while to fall asleep, plus it keeps my feet warm which can help you get to sleep quicker, as we discovered in 5 reasons why you should sleep with your socks on.
