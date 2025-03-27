These limited edition McLaren x Loop earplugs are what you need for Formula 1 season
McLaren teams up with Loop on limited edition noise-reducing earplugs
QUICK SUMMARY
Loop has teamed up with McLaren on a new pair of limited edition earplugs.
The McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 offers passive noise reduction, and comes in McLaren’s signature papaya colourway.
Loop Earplugs has just teamed up with McLaren Racing on new limited edition earplugs for 2025’s Formula 1 season. The earplugs offer passive noise reduction, three different modes and come in McLaren’s signature papaya colourway – and they might be our favourite model yet.
Alongside the new earplugs, Loop has been announced as the first-ever official earplug partner of McLaren Racing. The collaboration is designed to provide precise sound control and race-day protection, so wearers can get closer to the action while still protecting their ears.
The new McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 earplugs have three different modes of passive noise reduction to choose from, and they adapt to your environment so you can wear them throughout the day. The modes include Quiet, Experience and Engage, which come with different decibels so you can change how much external noise you hear.
Quiet mode offers 26 dB SNR and is designed for intense concentration – it’s the highest level of noise reduction that the McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 have. Experience mode (23 dB SNR) allows you to protect your ears while staying present at live events, and Engage mode (20 dB SNR) filters background noise while maintaining clarity so you can wear them while having conversations.
Based on the Loop Switch 2 – which we tested thoroughly in our Loop Switch 2 review – the McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 have the same design but come in a new, limited edition colour. The McLaren version of these earplugs have the brand’s signature papaya colour, and come with four interchangeable tip sizes and McLaren x Loop branded travel case.
While the McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 are designed to be worn during racing events, they can also be used while travelling, exercising and at other live events, like concerts – although if it’s festival earplugs you’re after, you’ll want to check out Loop’s collaboration with Coachella.
If you’re a big racing fan and McLaren Racing is your team of choice, then you’ll definitely want to try these earplugs. The McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 are priced at £59.95 / $64.95 and available to buy now at Loop.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
