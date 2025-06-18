Loop brings back its most requested earplug style for Glastonbury – but be quick!

QUICK SUMMARY Loop has relaunched the Engage 2 earplugs with a new limited edition iridescent style. Back by popular demand, the Loop Engage 2 Iridescent have arrive just in time for Glastonbury and festival season.

Heading off to Glastonbury next week? Well, you’ll want to pack these new limited edition Loop earplugs in your festival suitcase. By popular demand, Loop has brought back its most popular earplug style, just in time for festival season.

Back in 2023, Loop released three editions of its Iridescent earplugs, all of which sold out instantly. In the past couple of years, Loop has received a ridiculous amount of requests to bring back the iridescent style and colourway, and now, the brand has finally listened.

Loop has now launched the Loop Engage 2 Iridescent , its new limited edition earplugs that have restored the popular style. In a light lavender shade, the new earplugs have clever sound controls that filters overpowering and distracting background noise but still keeps you involved so you’re not missing out on social events, like Glastonbury or other festivals.

Part of the Engage family, the Loop Engage 2 Iridescent reduces volume by 16 dB (SNR) to protect your ears and reduce stress and overstimulation. Despite the noise ‘blocking’ or lowering, the Loop Engage 2 Iridescent still allows you to hear and participate in conversations.

(Image credit: Loop)

With four ear tip sizes to choose from, the Loop Engage 2 Iridescent earplugs fit comfortably in all ears, and they don’t give any blocked ear sensations that some people experience with earplugs. The earplugs come in a compact carry case so you can take them with you anywhere.

Loop earplugs are a must-have essential for a festival , whether you’re finding the crowds too loud or you’re trying to get some sleep in your tent. With Glastonbury right around the corner, the Loop Engage 2 Iridescent couldn’t have come at a better time, and the lavender colour is the perfect accessory to accompany your bold and colourful festival outfits.

The Loop Engage 2 Iridescent are available to buy now for £34.95 / $39.95 at Loop and Amazon . As mentioned, these earplugs are in high demand and sell out quickly so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on them.