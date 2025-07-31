The viral Ninja Swirl is finally available in the UK, and there’s one feature I’m most excited about

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has finally launched its Swirl by Creami 13-in-1 Soft Serve & Ice Cream Machine. Priced at £349.99 / $349.99, the Ninja Swirl has 13 features to play with, including a CreamiFit feature that makes low calorie, protein-packed desserts.

The long wait is over folks! The Ninja Swirl has finally hit the UK, and I couldn’t be more excited. Ninja’s new soft serve and ice cream machine has 13 programs to choose from, including a CreamiFit feature that I’m most excited to try – here’s everything you need to know.

Ninja quietly announced its Swirl soft serve ice cream maker in January 2025, but at the time, it was only available in the US. Back then, we didn’t know a ton of information on the new ice cream machine, but now that it’s launched in the UK and EU, we finally know all the details.

Building off the success of the Ninja Creami , the Ninja Swirl has a similar design with its interactive controls display, tubs and lids. While it can make ice cream, gelato and frozen yoghurt like the Creami does, the Ninja Swirl differentiates itself with its soft serve ice cream function, a la Mr Whippy.

The Ninja Swirl has 13 one-touch programmes to choose from, including six soft serve options, six classic scoops and a Mix-in function which adds extra bits to your ice cream. The soft serve programmes make ice cream, light ice cream, frozen yoghurt, soft serve gelato, Fruiti and CreamiFit, while the classic scoop has the same, but with sorbet and milkshake instead of Fruiti and CreamiFit.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Using Soft Serve Creamify technology, the Ninja Swirl has a ‘Creamerizer’ paddle which powerful whips up frozen bases to create your dessert of choice in a matter of minutes. Unlike the Creami, the Ninja Swirl has a Soft Serve Handle which works at three speeds to dispense soft serve into a tub or cone.

A new feature for the Ninja Swirl – and the one I’m most excited about – is the CreamiFit programme. CreamiFit makes protein-packed treats that are under 150 calories. As it blends your ice cream, it whips air into the ingredients to make it light, airy and lower in calories. I love soft serve and would find it hard to not have at least three a day, so the CreamiFit function will help save my waistline while I indulge in one of my favourite treats.

Included with the Ninja Swirl are two 480ml swirl tubs with lids and nozzles, plus other accessories, like an outer bowl and lid, so you can make multiple frozen treats at a time. With over a month of summer left to go, the Ninja Swirl is a must-have for all your summer soft serve and ice cream needs.

The Ninja Swirl is available to buy in the UK for £349.99 at Ninja and select retailers, like Amazon , Currys and John Lewis . In the US, the Ninja Swirl costs $349.99.