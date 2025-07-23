Cuisinart enters the frozen drink game with new 6-in-1 slushie maker

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has entered the frozen drinks game with the Frost Fusion, a 6-in-1 machine that makes slushies, soft serve, frozen cocktails, sorbet and more in just 25 minutes. Unlike some rivals, it mixes everything inside the machine and features chill tech, a mess-free serving handle, adjustable firmness, and a self-cleaning function. It’s priced at £299.99 (aeound $400) and is available now on Amazon.

We’ve seen a wave of frozen drink makers hit the market lately – from the Ninja SLUSHi to the Inonovia Slushie Maker – and with the recent heatwave, they’ve honestly been lifesavers. I won't say too much, but coming home to a frozé on a Friday night has been the highlight of my week recently.

Now, another contender has entered the game – this time from Cuisinart. The brand’s been on a bit of a frozen streak recently, with launches like the Freeze Ease and the Freeze Wand. Now, we've got the Frost Fusion.

The Frost Fusion is Cuisinart’s new 6-in-1 frozen treat machine, and it whips up everything from slushies and soft serve to frozen cocktails and sorbet – all in as little as 25 minutes.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

At first glance, it seems pretty similar to the Ninja SLUSHi. However, the Frost Fusion does all the mixing inside the machine, so you won’t get to watch your drink spin around as it chills. That said, it makes up for it with a powerful cooling barrel and clever chill technology that keeps everything at just the right temp for whatever treat you're making.

There’s also a mess-free handle induction system for serving, and an adjustable firmness setting so you can get your drinks just how you like them. There's also a handy self-cleaning function, so you can quickly switch between drinks without the faff of cleaning in between.

Price-wise, it’s in the same ballpark as its rivals – maybe even a tad higher – coming in at £299.99 or around $400. It’s available now on Amazon, and there's only one colourway available.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)