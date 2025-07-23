A legendary Android smartwatch is set for a comeback, and I'm weirdly excited
Motorola's circular smartwatch is being resurrected
A smartwatch comeback no one saw coming might be on the horizon.
According to multiple sources, including Android Police, the iconic Moto 360, one of the first truly stylish Android Wear smartwatches, could be returning to wrists in 2025.
The new version is reportedly called the Moto Watch 360, and unlike its last iteration, this one appears to be backed by Motorola itself.
Originally launched in 2014, the Moto 360 helped define what a smartwatch could look like.
Its round display, stainless steel design and early adoption of Android Wear made it a fan favourite.
Although the brand tried to revive it in 2019 through a licensing deal with eBuyNow, the result felt like a shadow of its former self.
Proper reboot
Sources claim the watch is expected to launch later this year, possibly as early as IFA 2025.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The reported specs include a stainless steel build, heart-rate monitor, water resistance, and a circular display with rotating crown.
Pricing is rumoured to land around €280, which would put it in direct competition with the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung's latest Galaxy Watches (in particular, the Watch 8).
If Motorola sticks with Wear OS for the reboot, it could be an interesting shake-up for Google’s smartwatch ecosystem.
Samsung continues to dominate Wear OS with its Galaxy Watch series, but the nostalgia and design chops of a new Moto 360 could tempt long-time Android fans back.
That said, details remain scarce. There’s no confirmation yet on the processor, battery life, or even the operating system.
It's not impossible Motorola could go rogue with a proprietary system, though that would be a surprise given the current Wear OS revival.
Still, in a world where retro-tech is making a return (Pebble’s getting a spiritual sequel, after all), it makes sense for Motorola to dust off one of its most beloved wearables.
Here’s hoping the new Moto Watch 360 captures the spirit of the original while upgrading everything else that felt dated.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.