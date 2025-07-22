This 700g gadget could be your next hiking upgrade, and it’s surprisingly powerful

Exoskeletons aren’t just for sci-fi or rehab clinics anymore.

They’re getting smaller, smarter, and much more relevant to weekend warriors and endurance athletes.

I recently tried the Hypershell Pro X, which is a huge leap forward in terms of portability and power compared to models from a few years ago.

The latest example is a modern exoskeleton, if you can call it that, is the Dnsys Z1, a lightweight, knee-mounted exosuit that promises to supercharge your lower body, reduce strain, and make big climbs feel a whole lot easier.

Joint relief meets performance boost

Weighing just 680g per leg, the Z1 delivers a staggering 900W of power via twin motors (2 x 450W), using AI to respond in real time to your movement.

There’s no manual mode switching required, and Dnsys claims the millisecond-level algorithm adapts instantly to your activity.

Battery life clocks in at up to 5 hours, with water-resistant IP54 protection and a donning time of under 15 seconds.

(Image credit: Dnsys)

According to Dnsys, the Z1 can offload up to 150kg (!) of knee pressure, provide a 50% boost in muscle power, and help you walk an extra 25km or ascend 15km higher on a single charge.

Those are wild numbers for such a small wearable, and they suggest real promise for hikers, trail runners, mountain workers, or anyone who wants to go further without burning out their joints.

The team behind it includes ex-DJI, Segway and Xiaomi engineers, and this isn’t their first exosuit.

Their earlier X1 device, also AI-powered, was successfully crowdfunded and shipped, and the company has experience making CFDA-approved medical models, too.

The Z1 crowdfunding campaign launched this month, with mass production slated for September and deliveries to backers starting in November.

If it lives up to the spec sheet, this might be the most compact mobility-boosting tech we’ve seen yet.

Find out more about the Z1 at Dnsys.