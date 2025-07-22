This 700g gadget could be your next hiking upgrade, and it’s surprisingly powerful
The Dnsys Z1 exoskeleton promises 900W of AI-powered leg boost
Exoskeletons aren’t just for sci-fi or rehab clinics anymore.
They’re getting smaller, smarter, and much more relevant to weekend warriors and endurance athletes.
I recently tried the Hypershell Pro X, which is a huge leap forward in terms of portability and power compared to models from a few years ago.
The latest example is a modern exoskeleton, if you can call it that, is the Dnsys Z1, a lightweight, knee-mounted exosuit that promises to supercharge your lower body, reduce strain, and make big climbs feel a whole lot easier.
Joint relief meets performance boost
Weighing just 680g per leg, the Z1 delivers a staggering 900W of power via twin motors (2 x 450W), using AI to respond in real time to your movement.
There’s no manual mode switching required, and Dnsys claims the millisecond-level algorithm adapts instantly to your activity.
Battery life clocks in at up to 5 hours, with water-resistant IP54 protection and a donning time of under 15 seconds.
According to Dnsys, the Z1 can offload up to 150kg (!) of knee pressure, provide a 50% boost in muscle power, and help you walk an extra 25km or ascend 15km higher on a single charge.
Those are wild numbers for such a small wearable, and they suggest real promise for hikers, trail runners, mountain workers, or anyone who wants to go further without burning out their joints.
The team behind it includes ex-DJI, Segway and Xiaomi engineers, and this isn’t their first exosuit.
Their earlier X1 device, also AI-powered, was successfully crowdfunded and shipped, and the company has experience making CFDA-approved medical models, too.
The Z1 crowdfunding campaign launched this month, with mass production slated for September and deliveries to backers starting in November.
If it lives up to the spec sheet, this might be the most compact mobility-boosting tech we’ve seen yet.
Find out more about the Z1 at Dnsys.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
