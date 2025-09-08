Hypershell upgrades revolutionary exoskeleton to make long hikes easier than ever

Not so long ago, the idea of strapping on a robotic frame to your limbs to help you climb a mountain would have sounded ridiculous. I mean, if you've never heard of Hypershell, it probably still does.

The brand, which specialises in what is essentially the Robocop of hiking, launched its X Series exoskeleton earlier this year - demonstrating how the tech could actually work in the real world. That model offered a 40% strength boost, reduced fatigue, and even gave users a speed assist of up to 12mph.

Now, Hypershell is back with a major upgrade. Fresh off winning an IFA Innovation Award 2025, the new Hypershell X Ultra promises to be smarter, stronger and more versatile than the last version. Designed not just for hardcore adventurers, it's slated to make hikes, bike rides, or even family outings less of a slog for anyone looking to be active.

Smarter support, longer range

The big draw here is that the X Ultra means less effort for hikers. Hypershell reckons you’ll be able to carry gear with up to 40% less strain, potentially adding 10 or 15 extra miles to a day’s hike. CEO Kelvin Sun says the idea here is to break down physical barriers so that people feel more confident taking on adventures they might swerve otherwise.

Under the X Ultra's hood is a fresh AI-powered MotionEngine that constantly adjusts support to match both the wearer's stride and the terrain. This is paired with some upgraded M-One Ultra motors, which Hypershell says will cut exertion by around 20% when walking and nearly 40% when cycling. This improves endurance in the muscles that usually tire first on long treks, it said.

Battery life has also been given a boost. There are now two packs included so the X Ultra can manage up to 60km on a single outing - more than triple its predecessor.

(Image credit: Hypershell)

Any terrain will do

The X Ultra model also adds a bunch of intelligent modes to match different activities. There’s Running+ for sprinting, Cycling+ for extra torque, Snow and Dune for trickier soft surfaces, and even a Descent Assist feature, which takes the pressure off your knees on long downhills. All of this can now be controlled from your Apple Watch thanks to new Hypershell+ app support.

Despite its size and recent tech upgrades, the X Ultra is still pretty light, weighing in at just 1.8kg. This is because it's been cobbled from aerospace-grade materials, designed to shrug off bad weather. What's more, it’s had its performance put through third-party testing by SGS so it's more likely the figures aren’t just marketing spin.

When we first reported on the X Series back in January, it already felt like a glimpse of the future. But with the X Ultra already pushing things even further - shrinking the design, adding more battery life, and making it versatile enough for more than just hardcore treks - the idea of exoskeletons going mainstream doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

It might still be early days for exoskeletons, but Hypershell is starting to make the case that one day, this kind of tech could be as common as a fitness tracker.