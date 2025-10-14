BMW's new EV is incredibly affordable – the bad news is that you may have to get wet

Quick Summary BMW has teamed with SipaBoards to launch something a little different to its usual electric offerings. Its first EV paddleboard will give you up to seven hours of run time and it has a bag tricks for fans of watersports.

If you thought we were about to sit here and start telling you about a new BMW iX3 that might be in your budget, then we're sorry to disappoint . But before you get too disheartened, we do have some news from BMW that is a little bit out there.

The German car brand has teamed up with SipaBoards to create a new paddleboard (via The Robb Report), resulting in an all-electric paddleboard. Yep, we did hint that it'd be a bit different.

What you need to know about the BMW paddleboard

The BMW Tourer Electric features an integrated motor and swappable battery packs so you can get around on the water easier.

If you haven't heard of SipaBoards, it's an Australian company that has been making paddleboards for over a decade, so BMW has had some expert help in its first dabble.

In terms of design, the board looks like SipaBoard's standard Tourer, but comes in a choice of three unique patterns that have been inspired by BMW's Neue Klasse design language. That ensures they match the company's next generation EVs (the cars, that is).

(Image credit: BMW / SipaBoards)

It can hold up to two paddlers at once and measures 12-foot by 32.3-inches.

A silent water jet motor sits within the tail and is said to offer up to four knots of "swift, smooth acceleration". The battery system claims to offer up to seven hours of paddling time and it comes with an integrated LED light to shine on water under you. There's GPS too.

When it's not being used, the BMW Tourer Electric board can be deflated and folded into an included canvas backpack, while the integrated motor can help you inflate it back up in a few minutes when you're ready for use.

The BMW Tourer Electric is available from SipaBoards now, starting at $4,805.