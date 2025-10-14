Your Google Pixel just got the Pixel Camera update you've been waiting for

Quick Summary Older Pixel phones are getting an update to the camera that will bring the Material 3 Expressive design language to the app. Older phones will also get the "optimise FPS" function that made its debut on the Pixel 10.

One of the appealing things about Android is the ability to update various parts of the experience as and when software is ready. Although we've already had Android 16 and the Material 3 Expressive update, there's still more that Google is bringing to its Pixel phones.

The Pixel camera looks slightly different on the Pixel 10, because it was brushed up with Material 3 Expressive cues. The whole aim here is to make it easier to navigate the settings, with each selection better expressed through design.

That sees a change to the shutter buttons and the flanking preview and switch camera controls, making things look more modern and distinct.

Across the rest of the controls, the selected item is rounded, while those not selected are squared and comparing the old with the new, I've found that the icons are more distinct against the background.

The good news is that this camera is now rolling out to other Pixel models in the form of Camera 10.1. This is a Play Store update and if it's available for your device, you should get a notification on the display to say there's a newer version available when you open the camera.

The news of the update comes from 9to5Google and when I checked my Pixel 9 Pro XL in the UK it wasn't available yet, suggesting that this is a regional roll-out and some might have to wait a few more days.

What new features come to older Pixel cameras?

While most of the update is window dressing, there are some updates that also arrive with the latest version of the software. That's going to see the inclusion of the "optimise FPS" feature.

That will switch from 30fps to 60fps to suit the conditions when recording video. Generally, 60fps is better for faster moving content because it helps keep the video smooth so that it looks better. This feature was new on the Pixel 10, but is now on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 models too.

So while there are some tweaks coming for older devices, much of the focus will be on the design and making the Google camera fit into the newly updated interface that the rest of the phone – and Google's apps – now offers.