Your Gmail app might look a lot different today, but don't worry that's normal

Quick Summary Google has started rolling out Material 3 Expressive to the Gmail app. It brings in a new modern look for the email app on Android devices and we're big fans.

Google announced Material 3 Expressive back in May 2025. It was revealed as a new design language for Android and it has started rolling out across a number of Google apps, including Google Keep and the YouTube app.

The latest one to get the Material 3 Expressive treatment is Gmail, with a report on 9to5Google revealing that the new design language has started rolling out to the popular email app.

Gmail was one of the first apps to start testing Material 3 Expressive back in June so some users may have already seen the new look. If you haven't, though, you're in for a treat.

What does Gmail with Material 3 Expressive look like?

According to the 9to5Google report, Gmail with Material 3 Expressive looks similar to Google Messages with the homepage message list in one container featuring rounded corners at the top and bottom.

For the swipe actions, which include archive, delete and mark as read/unread, there's a pill-shaped animation that looks lovely and modern. There are also visual changes when opening an email, with the container motif remaining and the top section presenting the app bar and subject line, 9to5Google said.

The report also highlighted that 'Reply' and 'Forward' buttons in the redesign use Dynamic Color to stand out against the bottom bar. Neither the home screen widget or the 'Compose' screen have been updated as yet and the field at the top isn't a search app bar yet either.

Still, we're very much in favour of the new look. You'll need to make sure your phone is running version 2025.08.11.x of Gmail to see the Material 3 Expressive design and you'll need to have an Android phone.

It's also worth remembering that as this is a rollout, you may have to wait a little longer until the version becomes available for you, but patience is a virtue and in this case, it will be rewarded.