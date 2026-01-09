Amazon Fire TV Sticks to get their biggest, baddest gaming update yet – makes Luna and Game Pass look like toys

Quick Summary Nvidia is bringing GeForce Now to Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Coming "early this year", the native app will give Fire TV 4K Plus and Max owners up to 4K RTX 5080-powered cloud gaming.

Cloud gaming has come on leaps and bounds over the last year, not least thanks to Nvidia and its GeForce Now service. Not only is it capable of running games at the very highest picture quality on RTX 5080 GPUs but the latency has been reduced so much it feels almost like you're playing locally.

That's vital and something I've savoured myself regularly recently – playing the latest games, like Doom: The Dark Ages in 4K on my MacBook with all graphics settings turned up to the max.

And soon Fire TV Stick owners will be able to as well. Nvidia is launching a native GeForce Now app for Amazon's streaming devices "early this year" that will give you access to the best cloud gaming service around, bar none.

Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon's own Luna service are already available on Fire TV devices, but the addition of GeForce Now takes their gaming capabilities to another level. You will need to pay a subscription to get the best quality, but if you do, it's like playing on the most expensive gaming rig you can muster.

What's more, one of the GeForce Now tiers is actually free. It gives you access to 2,000 games you own across multiple PC gaming stores, such as Steam and Epic Games Store, in up to 1080p and 60fps for an hour of play per session, and you don't have to pay a penny.

GeForce Now paid tiers pricing

Alternatively, for £9.99 / $9.99 / €10.99 per month, the Performance tier gives you an extended library of more than 4,000 games, six-hour sessions, and up to 1440p 60fps gaming. And finally, for £19.99 / $19.99 / €21.99 per month, Ultimate ups the servers to RTX 5080 quality, and adds eight-hour sessions and up to 4K and 240fps gaming.

It's also worth noting that if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and link it with your account, you can also play a large selection of the Game Pass titles through GeForce Now too – at higher quality than on Xbox Cloud Gaming, if you subscribe to Nvidia's Ultimate tier.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new GeForce Now app for Fire TV will roll out to the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) first, with other devices to follow after. It will be available in all countries where the supported streaming devices and GeForce Now are offered.