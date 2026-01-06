Your Amazon Fire TV Stick is getting its most important upgrade in half a decade

Quick Summary Amazon will rollout a major update to its Fire TV devices starting in February. This will completely charge the user experience, making it faster, smoother and more intuitive. It will also give more space to third-party apps and rivals streamers.

Although Amazon hasn't held its own CES press conference, it's used the timing of the world's biggest consumer tech show to make several key Fire TV announcements.

Yesterday, we covered the fact that it is rebranding its own range of 2-series, 4-series and Omni QLED televisions, calling them Amazon Ember TVs. And we revealed that the Amazon Ember Artline lifestyle TV will be the first in the new lineup – releasing this spring.

Now the company has confirmed that it will be pushing a major update to existing Amazon Fire TV devices in February, including its streaming sticks – and it's a move that could change the way you use them forever.

The Fire TV user experience was last refreshed five years ago, and while it's been a darn sight better than the previous iteration, it's still a little clunky in comparison with rivals. That's why the UI is getting a huge facelift.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon claims that the new version – which is not a million miles away from Android TV or Google TV – is faster and easier to use. Indeed, as it's been rebuilt "from the ground up" it is alleged to be 20-30% more speedy.

It will better incorporate shows and movies from rivals in its recommendations rails. And a new tile bar at the top of the screen will more effectively help you jump to the section you want most.

There will be dedicated sections for movies, shows and sports, for example – although what you find there will be dependent on your location, of course.

(Image credit: Amazon)

You will also be able to pin a far larger selection of apps to the homescreen. It's always been a pain that you could only access six third-party apps without needing to click through to the app section, but now you'll be able to have 20 apps available on the main menu.

And games, art and photos will now be in their own area, which can be brought up with the tap of the menu button on your remote.

Finally, Amazon will add Alexa+ to supported Fire TV devices as part of the experience too – although only in regions where the AI-powered assistant is currently available. That's just the US at present, but it should roll out wider later this year.

The new Fire TV experience will initially be available on the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen), and Fire TV Omni Mini LED Series in the US this February.

It'll then arrive in other countries (including the UK) and on other devices from "this spring".