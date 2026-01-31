New Google TV update rolling out – makes free TV shows and movies easier to find
Check your Google TV devices, because they might look different
Quick Summary
Users have reported a tweak to the design of Google TV.
The change introduces "free" and "shop" options to the menu, allowing for clearer navigation of content types.
Google appears to be looking at new ways to present content in Google TV, with reports of a new menu layout for some users. That's seen the introduction of "free" and "shop" options, allowing for clearer navigation of particular content types.
Google TV hasn't changed much since it first launched, but in some regions there was a change in late 2025 that appeared alongside Gemini. That altered the top layout of the home screen, with the right-hand side only having the time and Google TV branding, while everything else shifted to the left.
That sees the content type options with search, and then a separate section that deals with Google Home and the Settings. This design isn't universal – even on recent TVs in the UK, I've never yet seen that design (pictured above) – but has appeared in the US.
That design initially only offered "live" and "apps", but according to users on Reddit (via 9to5Google) Google has added "free" and "shop" to the selection. This appears to be on the Google TV Streamer, according to the source.
That elevates to other types of content – that which is free to view and that which you can buy from Google. There's been something of a drive recently to make sure that users can find free content, rather than these devices only pushing subscription or paid-for content.
According to the reports, this view isn't widely available, although one user mentions that they have had it for "months".
Google TV is the platform of choice for a number of premium TVs, from Sony through to Philips' OLED models, while it's also used on top TCL models. It's generally popular with users, easy to navigate and fairly fuss-free compared to the likes of LG's webOS or Samsung's Tizen.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Allowing quick access to streaming services for a full range of content, the real charm of Google TV has always been the link into other Google services and access to a great voice assistant.
Google Assistant is generally very good at finding content and although available on other TVs that don't run Google TV (through Hisense's VIDAA for example), it's a smoother experience on native Google TV models.
The option to link into smart home functions through Google Home is also a distinct advantage, rivalled by Fire TV's link into Alexa devices.
There's no word on when this new update might land – for some of us, it feels like we are a couple of generations behind. Especially in the UK.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.