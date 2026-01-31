New Google TV update rolling out – makes free TV shows and movies easier to find

Quick Summary Users have reported a tweak to the design of Google TV. The change introduces "free" and "shop" options to the menu, allowing for clearer navigation of content types.

Google appears to be looking at new ways to present content in Google TV, with reports of a new menu layout for some users. That's seen the introduction of "free" and "shop" options, allowing for clearer navigation of particular content types.

Google TV hasn't changed much since it first launched, but in some regions there was a change in late 2025 that appeared alongside Gemini. That altered the top layout of the home screen, with the right-hand side only having the time and Google TV branding, while everything else shifted to the left.

That sees the content type options with search, and then a separate section that deals with Google Home and the Settings. This design isn't universal – even on recent TVs in the UK, I've never yet seen that design (pictured above) – but has appeared in the US.

That design initially only offered "live" and "apps", but according to users on Reddit (via 9to5Google) Google has added "free" and "shop" to the selection. This appears to be on the Google TV Streamer, according to the source.

That elevates to other types of content – that which is free to view and that which you can buy from Google. There's been something of a drive recently to make sure that users can find free content, rather than these devices only pushing subscription or paid-for content.

(Image credit: Reddit)

According to the reports, this view isn't widely available, although one user mentions that they have had it for "months".

Google TV is the platform of choice for a number of premium TVs, from Sony through to Philips' OLED models, while it's also used on top TCL models. It's generally popular with users, easy to navigate and fairly fuss-free compared to the likes of LG's webOS or Samsung's Tizen.

Allowing quick access to streaming services for a full range of content, the real charm of Google TV has always been the link into other Google services and access to a great voice assistant.

Google Assistant is generally very good at finding content and although available on other TVs that don't run Google TV (through Hisense's VIDAA for example), it's a smoother experience on native Google TV models.

The option to link into smart home functions through Google Home is also a distinct advantage, rivalled by Fire TV's link into Alexa devices.

There's no word on when this new update might land – for some of us, it feels like we are a couple of generations behind. Especially in the UK.