Apple TV subscribers get a whole channel for free this week – including in the UK
Previously $100 a year, this major streaming service will be free to view from this week
Quick Summary
Apple will start to show live MLS season matches for free from this coming weekend.
It has scrapped the MLS Season Pass, with live coverage now included in a normal Apple TV subsription.
Apple TV is giving all football (soccer) fans a treat this week, as it starts to show the new season of the MLS for free.
Previously a paid service – costing $99 per season as an add-on – all MLS matches of the 2026 season will be streamed live at no extra cost for Apple TV subscribers.
That means you can catch the season opener – St Louis vs Charlotte – this Saturday 21 February without needing any additional pass. Just head to the section on your Apple TV box or through the app and away you go.
This includes territories outside the US, including the UK. All matches throughout the entire 2026 MLS season will be included in your existing subscription.
F1 on Apple TV
In addition to the MLS, Apple TV will also be the home of Formula One in the US from this coming season. Every race and extra broadcasts will also be available as part of an Apple TV subscription – no further costs will be needed.
The only catch is that this is exclusive to the United States. Individual broadcast rights around the world remain, so you will have to watch the new F1 season on Sky in the UK, for example, which is part of a Sky Sports subscription – either on Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky Stream or through Now.
Indeed, you can still watch F1 races on an Apple TV box using the Now app, but it will cost you extra for the Sky Sports pass.
If you're in the US though, you can watch the Australian Grand Prix from practice on 13 March through the full race itself on 15 March using Apple TV.
