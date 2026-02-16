3 best new arrivals on Netflix for a mid-week binge (Feb. 17-20)

There's no such thing as an off week if you're in charge of programming at one of the biggest and best streaming services in the world. Netflix is surely in that bucket, and it knows that it can basically never afford to let its library of content sit still for more than a day or so.

Underlining that point, this mid-February week looks like it's going to be a very fun one on Netflix, with some really interesting arrivals. The non-Netflix Original additions always vary from region to region, but luckily for you there are three big arrivals from Netflix itself. These will be available worldwide, and I've listed their arrival date so that you can make precise mid-week binge plans.

The Night Agent Season 3

The Night Agent: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 19 February

This major spy thriller has been going from strength to strength for Netflix, and isn't to be confused with The Night Manager, which is more of a BBC and Prime Video type of thing. Gabriel Basso stars in this series as an embattled agent who never seems to have a quiet time when he gets involved in a case.

Expect an escalation of the stakes once again, this time around, and from the trailers we've seen there should be some explosive action sequences. Plus, the best part of this is that if you've never seen it and think it's interesting, you can check out the first two seasons on Netflix whenever you like.

Being Gordon Ramsay

Being Gordon Ramsay | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 February

Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay's outsized persona has become an absolute monolith in the culinary world. Alongside a wide array of restaurants, both more accessible and aimed at the elite, he's become the most famous chef in the world thanks to nonstop TV work and social media nous.

This documentary follows him as he tries to open five restaurants at once atop a newly-opening London skyscraper, and by his own reckoning takes on the biggest risks of his career so far. With millions in personal financing on the line, it might be a fairly fascinating look into what it's like to exist with this amount of focus on you, while still maintaining the drive to continue a career.

Strip Law

Strip Law – Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 February

This super kooky-looking cartoon is most definitely aimed at mature audiences, and has more than a little smack of Bojack Horseman, possibly the most mature and thought-provoking animated show Netflix has ever made. It looks at the simply wild world of Las Vegas, Nevada, through the lens of a put-upon local lawyer.

Expect shenanigans in each episode that aren't necessarily tied into each other, but also some ovearching plot as we get to know a cast of funky and vivid characters. This very much isn't meant to be the real world, though, so I'm interested to see just how wild the show's creators are able to go as the season runs on.