10 best new movies coming to Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Disney in 2026

Having just covered the best all-new sci-fi series coming to the best streaming services this year, it was pretty clear that new movies for 2026 are also looking very strong indeed.

In this round-up we'll dabble over some of the biggest flicks of 2026 – and in chronological release order – covering their trailers, theatrical release dates and expected streaming service adoptions.

From action to horror, animation to drama, comedy to romance, there's a full spectrum of genres and styles covered. If you don't like the look of one, then simply skip to the next – which means it'll be released later in the year.

At the end, given the mass of movies that haven't made this list, there's an honourary mentions collection to highlight some of the other gems incoming for 2026.

So, without further ado, here are the 10 best new movies to look forward to in 2026 – it looks like a bumper year for cinema and streamers, that's for sure!

1. The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Amazon Prime Video – 28 January 2026

Kicking off with a little comedy that's expected imminently, The Wrecking Crew pairs up two of Hollywood's biggest actors (literally) – Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa.

The pair play estranged half-brothers – one a rogue cop, the other a Navy SEAL – who reunite after the questionable passing of their father.

They must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind what they take to be a murder, travelling to native Hawaii to investigate – and cause mayhem on action and comedy levels.

2. Eternity

Eternity | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV – 13 February 2026

Did someone say Valentine's Day? Just in time for the weekend romance-athon, Apple TV is dropping its grand romcom, Eternity, first released for theatrical runs in December of last year.

The movie – which is an A24 independent production – stars Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner. All of whom have died and entered the afterlife where they have to pick, you guessed it, their 'eternity'.

That means fighting for love as Olsen's two previous husbands, both deceased, step up to confuse – and amuse – in this laughter-inducing and tear-jerker that also asks bigger questions of life and, indeed, the afterlife.

3. Crime 101

Crime 101 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In cinemas – 13 February 2026

Will follow on Amazon Prime Video – date TBC

Another that will first release in cinemas, but as this is an Amazon MGM Studios production, it'll roll onto Amazon Prime Video sometime after.

Crime 101 is worthy of its theatrical placement, however, given its giant roster of big-name stars. Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan – and the list goes on.

The movie has a classic premise: a successful thief, contemplating his final 'big score', gets unexpectedly mixed up with an insurance broker – but the pair end up trailed by a detective looking to close down the major heist. Who will succeed? You'll have to watch to find out.

4. Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In cinemas (filmed for IMAX) – 20 March 2026

Will follow on Amazon Prime Video – date TBC

Another Amazon MGM Studios production, Project Hail Mary is based on the 2021 science-fiction book of the same name, by Andy Weir.

The story follows a former school teacher turned astronaut, Ryland Grace (played by Ryan Gosling), who wakes up aboard a spacecraft with no memory. He's been sent on a mission to save Earth from an issue with the sun and discovers an unexpected alien ally, Rocky, to aid the project.

The movie was filmed for IMAX, using top-of-the-line digital technology, meaning plenty of the format's near-square ratio (1.43:1) will be on display – if you watch it in theatres. Wait until Amazon Prime has it and the effect will be less prominent on your widescreen TV...

5. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In cinemas – 'April' 2026

Likely to follow on Netflix (TBC)

The Super Mario Bros Movie, released in 2023, had a fairly mixed reaction from fans. But there was no doubting that animation studio, Illumination, was able to cram it full of easter eggs and fun for all the family to enjoy.

Its follow-up, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, centres around the Nintendo videogames from the Super Mario Galaxy (1 and 2) family – a whacky world of upside-down and inside out, shooting through the stars around various galaxies.

It features all your favourites, with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and more reprising their roles as Mario, Peach, Luigi and Bowser, respectively. More have joined the cast, too.

Exactly what to expect is anyone's guess, but the hyper-colourful visuals of this format will remain, the jokes are guaranteed, as is smiles from youngsters' faces – as well as old-time parents who'll know the games inside out.

6. The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In cinemas – 1 May 2026

Will follow on Disney+ (Hulu for USA)

There's been a whole lot of talk about this sequel. For many months it's been known that The Devil Wears Prada's original leads, Meryl Streep (as Miranda Priestly) and Anne Hathaway (as Andrea Sachs), would return for the sequel.

This is 20 years on from the original, though, so things have certainly changed – just as they have in today's world. The film centrss around Priestly's career challenges trying to wrangle a declining print media.

This leads to her being embroiled in a new battle with her former assistant, Sachs, who is now a powerful executive herself – albeit in a digital publishing form. A tale of old and new, success and decline, that's only too close to home.

7. Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

In cinemas – 12 June 2026

Likely to follow on Netflix (TBC)

Hot off the back of Prada 2, Emily Blunt returns in what looks to be the summer's biggest blockbuster. Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg is behind this sci-fi should-be-smash-hit.

It's hardly a return to E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial levels of family-friendliness, though, as Disclosure Day looks to be a spooky, mysterious, alien caper. It's based on a Spielberg story, penned for the screen by David Koepp (of Jurassic Park fame).

Its summer theatrical release date, during one of the most politically tumultuous years, may be by design or by accident. But those themes of governmental response and control, global uprising and societal shifts will certainly resonate on multiple levels.

8. Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

In cinemas – 19 June 2026

Streaming date TBC on Disney+

Disney Pixar's most famous series returns for its fifth movie-length outing, with all your favourites returning – Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang.

Problem is, they're old toys in today's world and, faced with new electronic entertainment, play time might never be the same again.

It's a great update to the franchise and, no doubt, will bring all the wit, charm and heartfelt realities of what growing up brings in true Pixar form.

How long we'll have to wait for the Disney+ availability after the theatrical run isn't known just yet, but this'll be a massive hit for the streamer.

9. The Odyssey

The Odyssey | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In cinemas – 17 July 2026

Likely to follow on Peakcock (USA) / NOW/Sky (UK)

Say 'Christopher Nolan' and you know to expect nothing but epicness. And his next movie, The Odyssey, is scheduled for a summertime release in theatres.

Don't expect a total brain-twister this time around, though, as the movie is built around Homer's ancient Greek poem, which follows King Odysseus' decade-long journey to Ithica after the Trojan War.

As you can see from the trailer, it's filled with drama, warriors, giants, and more hurdles that have to be overcome so that Odysseus can return to his wife, Penelope, who has been fending off would-be suitors for years.

The Odyssey features an ensemble A-list cast, with Matt Damon taking the lead role, supported by Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattison, Charlize Theron and more. It was shot on 70mm film for IMAX, too, so will be a visual treat on screen.

If Nolan's previous, Oppenheimer, is anything to go by, and The Odyssey were to follow the same format, then we can assume it'll eventually go to Peacock (US) and Sky/NOW (UK).

10. Dune: Part III

(Image credit: Warner Brothers / Legendary Pictures)

In cinemas – 18 December 2026

Therefore won't stream until 2027

Likely to follow on HBO Max (USA) / Sky/NOW (UK)

This one's on the cusp of being '2026', quite frankly, because the third instalment of the Dune movies will only make it to theatres from 18 December.

It will conclude Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi trilogy, though, and fans of the scale, the style and the story are going to be eager to sink their teeth into this one.

Where it'll appear on streaming isn't officially known at this time, but the previous part went to HBO Max and Sky/NOW. It wouldn't be a surprise for the same to happen here.

11. Honourable mentions

Mercy (23 January 2026) – Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson on Amazon Prime

– Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson on Amazon Prime Supergirl (26 June 2026) – in cinemas

– in cinemas Spider-Man: Brand New Day (31 July 2026) – in cinemas

– in cinemas Street Fighter (16 October 2026) – in cinemas

– in cinemas Remain (October TBC) – M Night Shyamalan's new movie

– M Night Shyamalan's new movie The Cat In The Hat (6 November 2026) – in cinemas

– in cinemas Jumanji 3 (11 December 2026) – in cinemas

– in cinemas Avengers: Doomsday (18 December 2026) – in cinemas

– in cinemas Mayday (TBD) – Ryan Reynolds' Apple TV original new movie

As said up top, there are just too many movies to list. From the myriad DC (Supergirl, Clayface) and Marvel (Spider-Man, Doomsday) appearances, to Mattel's toy figure, He-Man, making a comeback.

There are yet-to-be-scheduled originals, such as Apple TV's Mayday – which, when it was filmed in 2024, was under working title Blackbird – and even a bunch of videogame adaptations, too, from Street Fighter to Mortal Kombat (2).

Plenty more will be announced and appear throughout the year, no doubt, as 2026's streaming giants and publishing houses look to impress and captivate audiences.