Cheap mattress deals 2019: how to buy a premium mattress for less

Buying a cheap mattress doesn't mean you have to skimp on quality. There are hundreds of fantastic mattress deals every year on even the best mattresses. With a bit of savvy shopping, it's possible to bag a superbly comfortable, supportive mattress for a lot less – and that's where we come in.

We spend a lot of time monitoring the best mattress deals, and we curate the best offers – as well as the best cheap mattresses – every month right here. If you already know which mattress you want, you can head straight to our dedicated articles (we've got Emma mattress deals, Simba mattress deals and Casper mattress deals elsewhere). But you'll find the best of those mattress deals on this page too, along with the most exciting cheap mattress offers from other quality brands.

As a rule, we tend to see the biggest discounts and cheapest mattresses over peak periods: Black Friday mattress deals are always worth looking out for, as are offers over Christmas, during the January sales, in March and on Amazon Prime Day. But this year, we've already seen many of the best Black Friday mattress deals from last year beaten – which just goes to show that it’s nearly always possible to bag a bargain. (Especially if there's a bank holiday involved.)

We’ve searched the most reputable retailers to find the best cheap mattresses and biggest mattress deals right now, so whether you’re looking for a memory foam mattress, pocket-sprung, hybrid mattress, bed in a box or any other type, you’ll find all the best cheap single, double and king mattresses (and more) below.

The best mattress deals in July 2019

The Simba Hybrid Essentials Bundle: get 20% off your Simba mattress + a FREE deluxe mattress protector | at Simba

Save up to £244.80 - Choose the Simba Hybrid Essentials Bundle and you'll not only get 20% off your Simba mattress (which gives you the cheapest Simba price, anywhere) you'll also get a free deluxe mattress protector, worth up to £75. Bargain! Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Get 35% off EVERYTHING at Emma with code: Summer35

Emma has cut 35% off the cost of the superb Emma Original memory foam mattress, its pillows, mattress protector and bedding. Currently, you can grab a single mattress for just £278.85 ( £429 ), a double for £421.85 ( £649 ), king for £454.35 ( £699 ) and super king for £519.35 ( £799 ). It's never been cheaper. Deal ends: 1 Sept, 2019View Deal

Emma Original mattress: get 30% off | at Amazon

Save up to £240 - Prefer to buy from Amazon? The deal from Emma directly is better, at 35%, but if you want to buy from Amazon there's a still-excellent 30% off. And that's worth having. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal

Southern Foam mattress topper: from £24.30 (was £35) | at Amazon

Save £10.70 - Instead of buying a brand new mattress, you could breathe new life into your existing mattress instead with a luxury mattress topper like these ones from Southern Foam. There are a range of thicknesses and sizes available – from single through to super king – and you can choose whether or not to add a protective cover. (We would.) Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal

Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: up to 32% off | at Amazon

Save up to £85 - Boasting a three-zoned support system (to reduce pressure across your shoulders, hips and lower back) and a luxury layer of high density miratex memory foam, this 18cm deep Silentnight mattress is designed to give you a brilliant night’s sleep. Not every size has a discount, but there's 32% off the king and 23% off the single right now. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal

Get two free cooling airflow pillows with every Simba Hybrid mattress: worth £120 | at Simba

Sure, the Simba Hybrid mattress is outstanding. But have you tried the pillows? The adaptable memory foam cradles your head and neck – they're particularly good for back and side sleepers. Right now, you can get two free with every mattress purchase from Simba. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal

Save £100 on every Nectar memory foam mattress + get two free pillows | at Nectar

Nectar is offering £100 off every size of its excellent Nectar memory foam mattress, plus two free pillows – all you have to do is sign up for its newsletter. Nectar mattresses give you perfect support in any sleeping position, and you get a whopping 365-day trial period too. The price cut kicks in at checkout, with mattress prices now starting from £399, instead of £499. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal

Save up to 20% on the Otty hybrid | at Otty

Otty is the only boxed mattress company to be awarded with a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) Award so far, so you can be sure you’ll love the mattress. It was already one of the cheapest mattresses you can buy online, but now you can get an extra 25% off the price. This is a fantastic cheap mattress deal – don't miss it. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknown View Deal

Save up to 50% on Sealy mattresses | at MattressOnline.co.uk

MattressOnline.co.uk is running a mattress sale on Sealy products, with savings up to a whopping 60%. The Sealy Nostromo is one of the top mattresses named in best mattress buying guide - and it’s included in the sale. Hooray! Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal

7 of the best cheap mattresses you can buy





1. Silentnight Comfort Pocket Essentials 1000 This is the best cheap pocket sprung mattress you can buy Specifications Sizes: Single - super king Depth: 24cm Turn: No Filling: springs Comfort: Medium/firm Trial: 60 nights Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £249, Double: £329, King: £389 Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Great support for all sleeping styles + No need to turn Reasons to avoid - May be too firm for some Check Amazon

The Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 is the best cheap mattress you can buy. It’s fantastic value, giving you a luxurious 1000 Mirapocket spring system and soft knit cover for a ridiculously low price. It’s also extremely comfortable: each spring is able to pivot in its own pocket, allowing the mattress to provide better support by moulding to your body shape, and preventing motion transference - so you won’t be disturbed by a tossing and turning partner. And as you’d expect from a globally respected brand like Silentnight, it comes on a durable, hypoallergenic case. You’ll find hundreds of rave reviews for the Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 - and if you buy it from Silentnight direct, you’ll get a 60-night trial. We’d recommend checking Amazon first though: right now, the price has been slashed by over 30 per cent for the single and king size, and there's a massive 51% off the double.

2. The Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam The best cheap memory foam mattress you can buy Specifications Sizes: Single - king Depth: 18cm Turn: No Filling: memory foam Comfort: Medium Trial: 60 nights Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £169, Double: £209, King: £249 Reasons to buy + Zoned firmness levels + Removable and washable cover Reasons to avoid - Can feel hotter than other mattresses - Can smell a bit for the first few days Check Amazon

Can a memory foam mattress this cheap be worth buying? We think so. With a Which? Best Buy award and hundreds of happy reviews online, the Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam mattress does a great job of helping your body keep a natural position. A 3cm responsive memory foam layer provides body-moulding comfort and support, while alleviating pressure across your shoulders, hips and lower back. It's also anti-allergy, and although it might smell a bit when you first open it, that’s normal – it’s just the fresh foam, and will disappear after a few days. This mattress isn’t as thick as the pocket sprung option at number one in this list, but like Pocket Essentials model, it’s been designed to reduce motion transfer, so you won’t be bothered by a partner tossing and turning. This is a fantastic budget mattress, and one of the best cheap memory foam mattresses you can buy.

3. Happy Beds Bamboo Vitality 2000 Pocket Sprung, Memory and Reflex Foam Mattress The best cheap hybrid mattress - and a double is less than £300 Specifications Sizes: Small single - super king Depth: 27cm Turn: No Filling: springs, memory foam Comfort: Medium Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £424.99, Double: £524.99, King: £594.9 Reasons to buy + Supportive + Luxurious + Great value Reasons to avoid - Can be heavy to move Check Amazon

If you can increase your budget a little, this cheap hybrid mattress from Happy Beds is outrageously good value. The Bamboo Vitality boasts a luxurious 2000 pocket springs to support you, plus 5cm of body contouring memory foam and another 5xcm of reflex foam. It’s non-flip, with hand-stitched borders and side air vents for breathability, and has received rave reviews on Amazon – where the Bamboo Vitality is on sale for almost half its RRP, coming it at £234.99 for a single, £289.99 for a double and £329.99 for a king. Bargain.

4. Ikea Morgedal This award-winning budget foam mattress offers great value for money Specifications Sizes: Single - king Depth: 18cm Turn: Yes Filling: memory foam Comfort: medium Trial: 90 nights Guarantee: 25 years RRP: Single: £125, Double: £165, King: £195 Reasons to buy + Won awards + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - No bells and whistles $199 View at IKEA

The Ikea Morgedal is a thick foam mattress in a polyester wrapping. Don’t expect lots of high-tech layers or cutting edge tech: this brilliant budget mattress is exactly what you’d expect from a big lump of foam: comfortable and fairly immune to the movements of your partner. it comes with a 90-day trial period, and it's won a Best Buy award from Which? as well, so you know you’re in good hands despite its distinct lack of bells and whistles.

5. Happy Beds Signature Platinum 2000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Mattress If you can stretch your budget a little, this cracking pocket sprung mattress is an absolute bargain Specifications Sizes: Small single - super king size Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: springs Comfort: Medium/firm Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £379.99, Double: £494.99, King: £569.99 Reasons to buy + Great value + 2000 pocket springs + Supportive and comfortable Check Walmart

The Happy Beds Signature Platinum 2000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Mattress has dropped in price since its release. Thanks to a mattress sale at Happy Beds itself (which is currently offering almost 50 per cent off its RRP), as well as sales at retailers like Amazon (which is showing similar prices), this popular pocket spring mattress is astoundingly cheap compared to rival mattresses. For a bit more money, you get twice as many pocket springs as the Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 - our best cheap mattress – which means even more support, and a level of luxury that’s unusual for a budget mattress.

6. Nytex 7 Zone Memory Foam Mattress A great low-budget memory foam mattress with a 60-night trial Specifications Sizes: Single - super king Depth: 20cm Turn: No Filling: memory foam Comfort: Medium/firm Trial: 60 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £169, Double: £209, King: £249 Reasons to buy + Very supportive + 60-night trial Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other cheap mattresses Check Walmart

The Nytex 7 Zone Memory Foam Mattress is a fantastic cheap foam mattress - and it comes with a free 60-night trial, so you can really test whether it’s right for you. It’s 2cm thicker than the Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam mattress at number two on this list, and Nytex says it features the same 50KG/m3 memory foam as that used in many premium brand mattresses too. Certainly it’s received a host of glowing reviews online. If you’re in the market for a cheap memory foam mattress and want an alternative to the Silentnight above, this one is worth a look.

7. Happy Beds Super Orthopaedic Open Coil Spring Another budget-friendly mattress in our list Specifications Sizes: Small single - super king Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: Open coil and foam Comfort: Medium Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £189.99, Double: £264.99, King: £309.99 Reasons to buy + Extremely cheap + Comfortable but firm + Great support Reasons to avoid - Can be heavy to move Check Walmart

As a rule, we don’t normally recommend open coil mattresses because they tend to give a less good night’s sleep. Happy Beds’ Super Orthopaedic Open Coil Spring mattress is the exception to the rule though, with almost 1,000 great reviews on Amazon. A thick layer of sturdy reflex foam sits on a strong network of traditional open coil springs, providing a firm level of support that Happy Beds says is “perfect for those seeking orthopaedic assistance”. We’re can’t guarantee this aspect – but at around £150 for a double on Amazon at the moment, this is easily one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy.

