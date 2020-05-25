Best cheap 4K TV deals in the Memorial Day Sales: Samsung, Sony, LG, and more

Shoppers looking for cheap 4K TV deals across Samsung, Sony, LG, and more: don't type ONE MORE letter into that search bar. We've worked tirelessly to bring together some of the best TV deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more, all into one convenient place. After all, there's more to Memorial Day shopping than looking for deals at Lowe's.

We've gathered deals on some of the best 4K TVs from top rated brands such as Samsung, LG, and more – including deals on Sony 4K Smart TVs that can save you up to 30% off select models. Read on to discover some of the amazing deals going on right now and save yourself some cash picking up a new 4K TV.

And don't forget, we've got a list of some of the best deals on soundbars with savings that'll bring music to your ears when you see them. Don't miss your chance to pickup a sweet new sound system for your new 4K TV at an excellent price.

Need a little help finding the best TV that's right for you? Head on over to T3's roundup of the best TVs to buy this year.

Browse the best deals on TVs, 4K TVs, and Smart TVs

Amazon – TV deals across hundreds of your favorite brands and models

– TV deals across hundreds of your favorite brands and models Best Buy – browse Best Buy's online store for deals on 4K TVs and more

– browse Best Buy's online store for deals on 4K TVs and more B&H Photo – a solid selection of TV deals for budgets of all shapes and sizes

– a solid selection of TV deals for budgets of all shapes and sizes Dell.com – that's right, even Dell has some pretty great deals on TVs

– that's right, even Dell has some pretty great deals on TVs Newegg – daily flash sales and ongoing deals on TVs and accessories

– daily flash sales and ongoing deals on TVs and accessories Walmart – deals across hundreds of name brand TVs at great discount prices

– deals across hundreds of name brand TVs at great discount prices Memorial Day Sales 2020: T3's guide to the best sales going on now through Memorial Day

Best Samsung TV Deals: Save on Samsung 4K TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 4K TVs offer the some of the best visuals in 4K and 8K, with the tech to back it up. Auto depth image enhancement, HDR, dynamic color tuning, and more, Samsung TVs deliver a top of the line experience with the price tag to match. They may not run cheap, but they sure do look good!

Thankfully, you can find a deal on just about any brand of 4K TVs and Samsung TVs are no exception. Take a look at some of the best deals going on right now on Samsung 4K TVs today, or check out our picks for the best Samsung 4K TVs this year to see which TV is right for you.

Today's best Samsung QE55Q70R QLED TV deals 722 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Samsung Q70 Series 55-Inch... Amazon Prime $917.87 View Deal

Best LG TV Deals: Save on LG 4K TVs

(Image credit: LG)

LG's made quite the name for itself in the OLED TV space, releasing some affordable yet jaw dropping OLED 4K TVs that deliver premium image quality at a fraction of the price more expensive brands do. (We're looking at you Samsung!)

With the recent release of the LG C9 Series OLED 4K TVs, LG has proven that they have what it takes to compete with the big boys without the expensive price tags. Take a look at some of the best LG TV deals going on now!

Best Sony TV Deals: Save on Sony 4K TVs

(Image credit: Sony)

A great balance between price and value, Sony has an excellent offering of budget, mid-ranged and high-end 4K TVs to suit anyone's needs. Maybe most well-known for the Bravia Series, Sony TVs deliver an outstanding 4K viewing experience with all the bells and whistles including HDR, up to 120Hz refresh rate, active color tuning, and more!

For more news, reviews, and deals from T3 check out the links below...