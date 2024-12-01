I love this mini retro games console and this big deal makes it the ideal Christmas present

I've been collecting classic games consoles and retro reissues for years now and one of my favourites has just hit its lowest price.
The NeoGeo Mini is a bit different to other mini consoles in that, while it comes with 40 fan favourite games and its own 3.5-inch display, you can also plug it into a TV via HDMI to play on the big screen.
You can even add two optional gamepads to play with friends.
Even better news is that, thanks to the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales, you can nab one for just £63.99 – 20% off its usual £79.99 price point.
The NeoGeo Mini is an arcade machine and HDMI-enabled retro games console in one. It comes with 40 classic games preinstalled and even supports external gamepads for multiplayer.
The machine on sale is the International version of the NeoGeo Mini – there's an Asian edition too. That means you get a blue and white colourway and a whole load of exclusive games.
NeoGeo's best fighting games are included in the 40 preinstalled titles, such as several of the King of Fighters beat 'em ups, a few Samurai Shodowns, and World Heroes Perfect. You also get a whole host of arcade masters, including the Metal Slug series, Football Frenzy and, one of my own favourites, King of The Monsters.
And don't forget, you can also play on a TV using an optional NeoGeo gamepad – which you can find here, albeit not in the sale.
Basically, if you're into games from the 90s and the following decade, this is a must purchase. Especially at this price.
