This gaming handheld with 10,000 games costs less than 1 PS5 game for Prime Day

The retro gaming scene has exploded in the last few years, with 100s of handheld devices available that can play a whole myriad of classic games and systems. However, as times have progressed (and tariffs have been introduced), the hobby has been getting steadily more expensive.

Thankfully, there are still some handhelds that are more affordable and some, like the BattleXP G350, that offer amazing platform support and capabilities that bely their price point. And that's even more true when it comes to a massive sales period, like the current Amazon Prime Day.

Running until Friday 11 July, this year's Prime Day includes a host of amazing gaming gadgetry, including a fair amount of retro devices – and I've found a truly mind-bending deal on the BattleXP G350.

Whether you are in the UK or US, you can get hold of the Game Boy style retro gaming handheld with 1,000s of games pre-loaded for under £50 / $50.

Why buy the BattleXP G350 gaming handheld?

The BattleXP G350 is an entry-level gaming handheld but actually comes with some impressive specifications, and should easily play NES, SNES, Mega Drive/Genesis, Game Boy, Game Boy Color and plenty of other systems besides. In fact, its RK3326 chip is capable of playing up to PlayStation 1 games.

Many of those will also come on the included microSD card, so you don't even have to source your own ROMs.

Admittedly, you can find the G350 cheaper on sites like AliExpress, but then you'll have to factor in shipping costs and any additional tax or tariffs. These Amazon offers are therefore worth every penny. They come with free shipping and even faster delivery for Prime members.

There are three colours of the handheld available, transparent black and pink, plus a grey model. Just make sure you double check the size of microSD card that will come with the device, as that determines how many games you'll also get.

You also need to note that the BattleXP has a load of features available from the box, but does not support Wi-Fi on the device itself. If you want to connect it to your home network – to scrape box art for ROMs, for example – you will need a USB Wi-Fi dongle, such as the TP-Link TL-WN725N.

You'll also need a USB-A to USB-C adapter, like the UGREEN 10Gbps USB C to USB Adapter, to connect it to your handheld.