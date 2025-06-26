Let's be honest – until a few weeks before the Switch 2 came out, almost none of us had actually heard of microSD Express cards. Nintendo broke new ground by making the quicker microSD cards mandatory for those looking to expand its new console's storage, and that provoked a bit of a run on the cards.

Now that the Switch 2 is out, though, stock has settled a bit, and those who want to get more storage only really have one option. There are 256GB cards aplenty, which would double your storage, but the pricing simply isn't great. Here in the UK you'll pay £50 for the card, while in the US the going price is $72.99 – either way, that's pretty close to the price of a game.

Despite being a huge enthusiast, I'm going to hold off for now, personally. I've had my Switch 2 for over a fortnight now, and I've been loving it, but storage hasn't been a concern as yet. I know there are some huge games out there to download, but I'd rather manage my storage for a while and wait for one of two market changes.

My biggest hope is that the proliferation of microSD Express cards, thanks to Nintendo driving demand, will bring prices down fairly quickly. This is how things went when Sony announced the PS5 could take M.2 expansion SSDs, and it might happen again.

Along with that, though, I'm also expecting more storage sizes to become available. Right now, 256GB is the limit of what you can reasonably find, but given that the Switch 1 has 1TB cards available, I'd expect there to be 512GB and 1TB variants for the Switch 2 relatively soon. After all, that demand needs to be met.

All of this is pure speculation, though – I can't really predict market forces with all that much confidence, given how recent years have unfolded where tech stock is concerned. What I can say, though, is that I don't have a microSD Express card yet, and don't intend to order one imminently – I want to either pay a better price, or get so many gigabytes of storage that I genuinely never have to think about it again.