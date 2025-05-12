Here’s how to save money on your Nintendo Switch 2 purchase
Nintendo will be releasing its brand new console, the Nintendo Switch 2, on June 5th. Which means it's an exciting time for gamers around the world. However, the price of the console and the games has become a big talking point within the community.
MyVoucherCodes tech and deals expert, Matthew Maidment, says, “With the rise in prices for everyday items, learning that your favourite pastime will also be receiving a big price hike can be devastating. Thankfully, there are ways to save some cash when picking up a Switch 2”.
Matthew shares his tips to help save you money when purchasing the Nintendo Switch 2 - from buying video games digitally to purchasing Switch 1 versions of games and upgrading to the Switch 2 editions via the eShop.
Buy digital games
Nintendo are seemingly riding the wave of digital gaming with the Switch 2 and trying to put people off buying games physically. As an example, Mario Kart World will cost £75 to buy a physical copy, whereas the digital version will cost £66.99
Purchase Switch 1 games and upgrade on the eShop
Nintendo are offering upgrades to a number of Switch 1 titles - for a fee. Rather than buying a ‘Switch 2 Edition’ of these games for £66.99, you can pick up (as an example) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for £44.99 for the original Switch and then purchase the upgrade on the eShop for £8.
Pick up the Mario Kart World bundle
The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching with what looks to be the biggest Mario Kart game to date. If you’re looking to pick up the console and Mario
Kart World, purchase the bundle for £429.99. The console on its own will set you back £395.99, which means you’re getting Mario Kart World for £34 rather than £75.
Check whether you need the Switch 2 Pro controller
The Switch 2 comes with a brand new Pro controller that turns out to be vastly similar to the Switch 1 Pro controller, aside from a few features. The Switch 1 Pro controller will work with the Switch 2, so double-check that you need the features that come with the Switch 2 Pro controller, as you could save £25 by going with the Switch 1 Pro controller.
Use any USB-C camera
Nintendo are releasing their own USB-C camera to be used with the Switch 2, making use of the party chat feature. However, Nintendo has announced that most USB-C cameras will also work with the Switch 2. So if you already have one lying around, it’s worth checking out to see if it will work with the Switch 2 before purchasing the Nintendo-branded camera.
