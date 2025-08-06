Even with Switch 2 available, original Nintendo Switch prices are going up not down

Quick Summary The Nintendo Switch 2 may be available now but that hasn't lead to a price drop for the last-gen Switch consoles. Not in the US anyway. Tariffs are likely to blame for a price rise by as much as $50 per console.

Those hoping to get a bargain on an original, Lite or OLED Nintendo Switch now that the Switch 2 has arrived should look away now – contrary to tradition, the prices are actually going up not down.

That's in the US, at least. The Japanese gaming giant has decided to raise the prices of its Switch hardware, and while it hasn't revealed exactly why, it definitely looks like Trump's tariffs are to blame.

The original Switch has gone up to $339.99 from $299.99 – a rise of $40. The Switch OLED is now $399.99, having only a week ago been $349.99 – so an even bigger bump. And the Switch Lite will now set you back $229.99 from $199.99.

Thankfully, those considering a Switch 2 instead will be pleased to note that it has so far remained exempt from Nintendo's new pricing structure. So a base Switch 2 will still cost you $449.99 – just $50 more than a Switch OLED.

There are two game bundles now too, one with a Switch 2 and Mario Kart World, the other including Pokémon™ Legends: Z-A (available from 16 October). Those each cost $499.99.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and Nintendo Switch Online membership are unaffected as well.

The newly raised Switch prices are not just relevant to Nintendo's own web store either, as VGC noted before the weekend, numerous retailers have been boosting their prices too.

That being said, Amazon.com seems to have frozen its prices for the time being. In fact, the Switch OLED is listed for just $339.99 at present, which is $10 off its original price tag. You might want to be quick though, as we're not sure how long that'll last.

In all honesty though, considering how much fun we've had with the Nintendo Switch 2 here at T3, we'd suggest you maybe save a bit more and consider one of those instead. It's not too dissimilar a concept but so much better in almost every way.