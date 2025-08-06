Girard-Perregaux reinvents its Laureato Skeleton with black ceramic – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY Girard-Perregaux has debuted the Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition in black ceramic, inspired by the 1975 Laureato. Limited to just 88 pieces, the watch is made of tough, lightweight ceramic, and features Aston Martin’s iconic Racing Green.

Girard-Perregaux have joined forces with Aston Martin again on another limited edition watch. The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition reinvents the Laureato Skeleton, giving it a black ceramic upgrade and featuring Aston Martin’s iconic Racing Green.

Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin began their initial partnership in 2021, and since then, they’ve worked together several times on limited edition collaborations, including the Laureato Absolute Aston Martin . Now, the two have teamed up on yet another timepiece that pays homage to Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato Skeleton and sticks to Aston Martin’s racing roots.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition has a case and bracelet that’s inspired by the 1975 Laureato, while giving it a modern twist. The ‘twist’ is in the form of black ceramic, a material that’s lightweight yet tough – it’s seven times harder than steel!

Black ceramic features in the case, bracelet and the octagonal bezel to make the watch sturdy yet stylish at the same time. It also allows for the dial to be the main attraction which displays the skeletonised openworked movement.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Girard-Perregaux) (Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

Powered by the in-house GP01800 calibre movement, the dial shows off its inner workings, including its oscillating balance wheel, mainplate, bridges and the skeletonised solid gold rotor which comes in Aston Martin Racing Green.

The same iconic Racing Green colour is displayed on the skeletonised hours and minutes hands, and hour markers, and gives off a green glow in low light conditions. If you look closely at the dial, there’s also a small seconds hand at the 10 o’clock position.

While the movement – which gives the watch a 54 hour power reserve – is shown on the dial, it can also be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback which features the Aston Martin logo.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition is my favourite collaboration from the two brands’ yet. I love being able to see the movement through the dial, as it truly shows off the intricacy of timekeeping. But as you’d expect, the new watch doesn’t come cheap and as it’s limited edition, it could be almost impossible to get your hands on.