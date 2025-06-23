Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm gets stunning enamel grey dial upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Girard-Perregaux has debuted the Laureato 42mm in Infinite Grey. Priced at £15,200 / $17,900, the Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey has an enamel dial and the same movement as the original 1975 model.

Girard-Perregaux has debuted its new Laureato 42mm in a stunning Infinite Grey colourway. Paying tribute to the original Laureato watch, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey still has the same movement as the 1975 model, but has a new Grand Feu enamel dial.

The first Laureato watch from Girard-Perregaux launched back in 1975, and it’s been the brand’s signature design since then, thanks to its octagonal bezel and in-house movement. The newest version of the Laureato is celebrating the original by keeping many of its elements but elevating it with a grey enamel dial and a 42mm case.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey has its trademark octagonal shaping in a polished and satin-brushed stainless steel case and integrated bracelet. The dial has a blue-grey hue that gets its unique texture from the Grand Fue enamel technique.

The enamel in the Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey is made from a combination of silica, minimum, potash and soda which is ground into a powder before being mixed with metal oxides. This is then layered into the dial and fired in a kiln to get the perfect surface look and consistency.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

Aside from the Infinity Grey colour, the dial of the Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey has a sunray flinque style that makes the watch look like the design is expanding outwards from the middle. The dial is overrated with rhodium-plated hour markers, and hours, minutes and seconds hands. There’s also a date window at three o’clock.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey is powered by the original 1975 in-house calibre movement, the GP01800 automatic. The self-winding movement is displayed in pink gold with Côtes de Genève accents which can be seen via the caseback, and it gives the watch a 54 hour power reserve.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey is available now for £15,200 / $17,900 at Girard-Perregaux .