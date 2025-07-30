These Vacheron Constantin constellation watches celebrate your zodiac sign

QUICK SUMMARY Vacheron Constantin has debuted Métiers D’Art Tribute To The Celestial timepieces. The collection includes 12 references for each zodiac sign and its constellation, and features white gold, sapphires and hand-guilloché blue dials that sit above and around a tourbillon.

If, like me, you love anything to do with constellations and zodiac signs, then you’ll love Vacheron Constantin’s new Métiers D’Art Tribute To The Celestial watches . Featuring 12 references – as per the 12 zodiac signs – the collection showcases an ultra-thin movement and tourbillon that’s displayed in white gold, sapphires and blue guilloché.

As you’d expect from a zodiac-themed collection, Vacheron Constantin’s Métiers D’Art Tribute To The Celestial has 12 watches inspired by each sign. The constellation for each sign sits at the top of the dial and is illustrated in hand-guilloché detailing that took approximately 16 hours to make.

For four of the signs – Aquarius, Gemini, Virgo and Sagittarius – the hand-guilloché features opaline details for the human figures within the zodiac. These four and the others from the collection also have diamond ‘stars’ to add more sparkle – not they needed it to begin with!

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Measuring 39mm, Métiers D’Art Tribute To The Celestial has an 18K white gold case and baguette-cut blue sapphires are set in the case, bezel and crown. The dial itself is also blue and has a sunburst finish. It shows off white gold hour markers and hour and minute hands.

If that wasn’t enough, the Métiers D’Art Tribute To The Celestial houses a dramatic tourbillon at six o’clock, which displays the small seconds. The watch references are powered by the Calibre 2160 ultra-thin self-winding movement that’s made up of 188 parts while still maintaining a 5.65mm thickness. It also gives the watches a power reserve of 80 hours.

As a Gemini, I’m a big fan of the Métiers D’Art Tribute To The Celestial – Gemini, but I also like the Cancer version which shows off a fun and intricate detailing of a crab. Pricing for the Métiers D’Art Tribute To The Celestial has been kept quiet but the watches are available at select Vacheron Constantin boutiques .