Zenith’s new Defy Skyline Skeleton has me seeing stars

Zenith has announced its third and final collaboration with Time + Tide. As part of the ‘Surfer Trilogy’, the new Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton White Surfer Ceramic features an open-worked dial and reimagines its star logo through the movement and caseback.

So far within the Zenith and Time + Tide collection, the two watches have featured stunning skeletonised blue dials with steel bracelets. The Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton White Surfer Ceramic retains the blue dial from the previous iterations but with a lighter blue colour and with a white ceramic case and bracelet.

The Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton White Surfer Ceramic features an open-worked dial that shows off the skeletonised movement underneath. The dial itself fades from a dark blue at the top of the watch, down to a lighter blue at the bottom, and it features a seconds counter at the six o'clock position.

The bridges of the dial are inspired by Zenith’s five-pointed star in its logo, and are filled with Super LumiNova, as are the hour markers, and the hour and minute hands. This is a nod to the original Defy Classic Skeleton Night Surfer which is the only other watch from the brand that offers a luminescent star logo.

The other white elements are the 41mm white ceramic case, screw-down crown and bracelet. The bracelet is also interchangeable with a white rubber strap. But my favourite part of the Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton White Surfer Ceramic is its movement and sapphire caseback.

Powered by the El Primero 3620 SK calibre, the automatic movement has star-shaped bridges, reminiscent of the logo and the five-point star design on the dial. It also has the dial’s light blue shade, has a power reserve of 55 hours and is water resistant to 100 metres.

Limited to just 100 pieces, the Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton White Surfer Ceramic is priced at £18,900 / $19,600. It’s available to buy at Zenith and Time + Tide , but you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on this final collaboration timepiece.