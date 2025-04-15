Blue watches are making a comeback, but not in the shade you might think

It can be hard to predict watch trends, as each watch manufacturer is so wildly different from one another, and have their own signature colourways to choose from. But it seems that almost every watch brand has agreed that blue watches are making a comeback in 2025.

Blue coloured watches aren’t exactly new. In fact, blue is one of the most popular colours that timepieces come in, due to their versatility and ability to compliment other colours. But while they’re not exactly niche anymore, green dials have become increasingly popular over the past couple of years, so blue colours have taken a backseat.

But judging by the watch launches I’ve seen so far this year, and watch events like LVMH Watch Week and Watches and Wonders, blue watches are the key watch trend of 2025 – but not in the shade you might think.

The most common blue that you typically see on the best watches is navy. The darker shade is closer in shade to black, so it works with more colours and outfit choices. Navy still seems to be the go-to shade for most watch brands, judging by recent launches from Tudor, TAG Heuer and Rudis Sylva, but a prominent shade that I've spotted is lighter blues, like turquoise and periwinkle.

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

Watches and Wonders 2025 took place in early April and there were blue watches aplenty. Periwinkle blue dials were the most popular and featured on timepieces from Parmigani Fleurier, Laurent Ferrier, Jacob & Co and Alpina. With undertones of purple, the watches have been kept simple with matte or silver accents to let the colour shine through.

While some brands have gone back to basics by letting the colour of the dial be the main attraction, others have given the dials unique patterns. For example, the new Rolex Land-Dweller compliments its icy blue colour with a honeycomb dial pattern, and Grand Seiko’s Spring Dive has subtle ‘scratchings’ designed to look like frost.

Turquoise colours have also made an appearance for this year’s watch trends, with my favourite being the Tudor Black Bay Chrono in Flamingo Blue . Lapis lazuli has been another example of brands steering away from navy and experimenting more with different blue shades, like Gerald Charles’ 25th anniversary watch and Zenith’s G.F.J Calibre .

(Image credit: Zenith)

While most watch brands have made it all about the dial, others have focused on introducing blue to other parts of the watch, like the Hublot Big Bang Unico Water Blue Sapphire . Included in its five colourway options are two blue hues which showcase the skeletonised dial in black but give the blue touch to its hands, case and strap.

Despite blue watches being fairly common, I’m excited to see that watch manufacturers are diving into different shades. We’ve already had two big watch events this year, but with Geneva Watch Days and other celebrations coming up, I’m hoping to see more lighter shades of blue featured in my favourite watches.